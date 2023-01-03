GDR's "FORTUNATE OBJECTS" Series: Bridging the Art World with Sculpture, Photography, Digital Art, and Painting

GDR with the 24x36 oil on canvas paintings, part of the Fortunate Objects series.

The Digital Animation form of Cash seen in AR from the Fortunate Objects series

Cookie - the 24x36 in oil painting from FORTUNATE OBJECTS

Experience the unique blend of art forms in GDR's "FORTUNATE OBJECTS" series, bridging sculpture, photography, digital art, and painting.

Each FORTUNATE OBJECT sold comes with a version of the item in all four formats, showcasing GDR's exceptional talent”
— Gabriel Dean Roberts
NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, January 3, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- New York City artist GDR, also known as Gabriel Dean Roberts, is causing a stir in the art world with the release of his highly anticipated "FORTUNATE OBJECTS" series on digital art platform Superrare.com. This luxurious collection features a blend of ready-made sculpture, print photography, digital art in NFT format, and oil on canvas painting, all centered around one-of-a-kind objects.

Each FORTUNATE OBJECT sold comes with a version of the item in all four formats, showcasing GDR's exceptional talent and versatility as an artist. This series not only challenges traditional perceptions of value, but also establishes GDR as a master in multiple art disciplines.

Located in the trendy neighborhood of DUMBO, Brooklyn, GDR's painting and photo studio serves as a hub for creativity and innovation. GDR, who is known for his Vogue photography and good standing among artists and collectors, invites art enthusiasts to explore and purchase his FORTUNATE OBJECTS series on Superrare.com.

Don't miss out on the opportunity to own a piece of this luxurious and groundbreaking series, but act fast as offers may not last long. The FORTUNATE OBJECTS series is a must-have for any collector seeking to elevate their art collection with unique and challenging pieces.

Gabriel Roberts
+1 929-216-5363
email us here
GDR Press
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
Instagram

You just read:

GDR's "FORTUNATE OBJECTS" Series: Bridging the Art World with Sculpture, Photography, Digital Art, and Painting

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Media, Advertising & PR, Retail, Social Media, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Gabriel Roberts
GDR Press
+1 929-216-5363
Company/Organization
Gabriel Dean Roberts
324 E 70th Street, apt 309
New York City, New York, 10021
United States
+1 929-216-5363
Visit Newsroom
More From This Author
GDR's "FORTUNATE OBJECTS" Series: Bridging the Art World with Sculpture, Photography, Digital Art, and Painting
This Friday, Vogue Photographer, GDR Is Giving Away 24,000 NFTs
GDR's Fine Art Photography Challenges The Classics
View All Stories From This Author