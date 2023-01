GDR's "FORTUNATE OBJECTS" Series: Bridging the Art World with Sculpture, Photography, Digital Art, and Painting

GDR with the 24x36 oil on canvas paintings, part of the Fortunate Objects series. The Digital Animation form of Cash seen in AR from the Fortunate Objects series Cookie - the 24x36 in oil painting from FORTUNATE OBJECTS

Experience the unique blend of art forms in GDR's "FORTUNATE OBJECTS" series, bridging sculpture, photography, digital art, and painting.

Each FORTUNATE OBJECT sold comes with a version of the item in all four formats, showcasing GDR's exceptional talent” — Gabriel Dean Roberts

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, January 3, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- New York City artist GDR, also known as Gabriel Dean Roberts, is causing a stir in the art world with the release of his highly anticipated " FORTUNATE OBJECTS " series on digital art platform Superrare.com . This luxurious collection features a blend of ready-made sculpture, print photography, digital art in NFT format, and oil on canvas painting, all centered around one-of-a-kind objects.Each FORTUNATE OBJECT sold comes with a version of the item in all four formats, showcasing GDR's exceptional talent and versatility as an artist. This series not only challenges traditional perceptions of value, but also establishes GDR as a master in multiple art disciplines.Located in the trendy neighborhood of DUMBO, Brooklyn, GDR's painting and photo studio serves as a hub for creativity and innovation. GDR, who is known for his Vogue photography and good standing among artists and collectors, invites art enthusiasts to explore and purchase his FORTUNATE OBJECTS series on Superrare.com.Don't miss out on the opportunity to own a piece of this luxurious and groundbreaking series, but act fast as offers may not last long. The FORTUNATE OBJECTS series is a must-have for any collector seeking to elevate their art collection with unique and challenging pieces.