GDR's "FORTUNATE OBJECTS" Series: Bridging the Art World with Sculpture, Photography, Digital Art, and Painting
Experience the unique blend of art forms in GDR's "FORTUNATE OBJECTS" series, bridging sculpture, photography, digital art, and painting.
Each FORTUNATE OBJECT sold comes with a version of the item in all four formats, showcasing GDR's exceptional talent”NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, January 3, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- New York City artist GDR, also known as Gabriel Dean Roberts, is causing a stir in the art world with the release of his highly anticipated "FORTUNATE OBJECTS" series on digital art platform Superrare.com. This luxurious collection features a blend of ready-made sculpture, print photography, digital art in NFT format, and oil on canvas painting, all centered around one-of-a-kind objects.
— Gabriel Dean Roberts
Each FORTUNATE OBJECT sold comes with a version of the item in all four formats, showcasing GDR's exceptional talent and versatility as an artist. This series not only challenges traditional perceptions of value, but also establishes GDR as a master in multiple art disciplines.
Located in the trendy neighborhood of DUMBO, Brooklyn, GDR's painting and photo studio serves as a hub for creativity and innovation. GDR, who is known for his Vogue photography and good standing among artists and collectors, invites art enthusiasts to explore and purchase his FORTUNATE OBJECTS series on Superrare.com.
Don't miss out on the opportunity to own a piece of this luxurious and groundbreaking series, but act fast as offers may not last long. The FORTUNATE OBJECTS series is a must-have for any collector seeking to elevate their art collection with unique and challenging pieces.
Gabriel Roberts
+1 929-216-5363
email us here
GDR Press
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
Instagram