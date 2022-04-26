This Friday, Vogue Photographer, GDR Is Giving Away 24,000 NFTs

The 24K edition NFT, Æquarius by GDR

GDR at his Manhattan studio

ÆQUARIUS, a 24K NFT edition will be released within a 24 hour window between Friday, 4/29 at 2PM and Saturday, 4/30 at 2PM. Any remaining NFTs will be burned.

On Friday, April 29 at 2PM EST, I will release ÆQUARIUS, a 24,000 edition NFT for free on the popular collectible site, Rarible”
— Gabriel Dean Roberts
NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, April 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Gabriel Dean Roberts (AKA GDR) wants you to get to know NFTs better, and he's doing something about it. On Friday, April 29 at 2PM EST, he will release ÆQUARIUS, a 24,000 edition NFT for free on the popular collectible site, Rarible. Collectors have an opportunity to own a brand new piece from the celebrated Vogue photographer whose 2021 NFT sales got him to #7 in unique sales on a prominent NFT platform. Collectors can simply go to Rarible to collect their edition as long as supplies last. Collectors also have the option to buy a carbon offset which will nullify the energy cost associated with the production and life of this NFT. Network gas fees will still apply, as they do with all Ethereum based transactions. GDR states, "I ask that in exchange for this free NFT, people follow me @gdrtweets on Twitter, and retweet about this event; this way we can ensure that everyone who wants a piece of my work can have it."
GDR is releasing a maximum of 12 one of one NFTs in 2022, so this 24k edition release of ÆQUARIUS is a rare opportunity for new collectors to own a piece of his fine art photography. "I think 24K in 24 hours is a great idea, because it allows people time to know what's going on, and gives enough space for people who want it to get it. and I make no assumptions about value here. In this case, it's about raising the visibility for quality fine art in the NFT space. I believe that when people have my work in hand, they will stick around and the value of my art will continue to rise."

For more information, follow GDR on twitter @gdrtweets or visit Gabrieldeanroberts.com

