This Friday, Vogue Photographer, GDR Is Giving Away 24,000 NFTs

The 24K edition NFT, Æquarius by GDR GDR at his Manhattan studio

ÆQUARIUS, a 24K NFT edition will be released within a 24 hour window between Friday, 4/29 at 2PM and Saturday, 4/30 at 2PM. Any remaining NFTs will be burned.

On Friday, April 29 at 2PM EST, I will release ÆQUARIUS, a 24,000 edition NFT for free on the popular collectible site, Rarible” — Gabriel Dean Roberts