GDR's Fine Art Photography Challenges The Classics
I feel like approaching the tropes of classic paintings with a modern eye allows me to challenge norms, and reimagine where our values and interests lie in art.”NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, April 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- NYC's Gabriel Dean Roberts (AKA GDR) has been making a name for himself over the years as a well respected Vogue fine art photographer and in 2021 made the top 10 best selling artists on NFT platform, Foundation. Now he's set his sights on bridging fine art and web 3. Artists like Cory Van Lew, Fvckrender, Beeple, Pak, Fewocious, and Damien Hirst have shown how individual artists can thrive in the NFT markets, and Gabriel aims to join their ranks.
When people think of NFTs, 8 bit collectible animal projects and Bored Apes come to mind, but GDR sees an opportunity to help the scene mature. "I absolutely love what's happening in art right now, where we are seeing obscure artists come out of the shadows and connecting with a whole new audience around the world with NFTs. From my perspective, I'm very focused on creating works of art that have lasting power, and Superrare has given me the right platform to do that. I see the opportunity to lead with a fine art perspective that's more approachable to traditional collectors and young art collectors alike."
Gabriel has taken on classic images like Narcissus, Saint Jerome & Medusa with a new kind of perspective. "I'm known for my flower photography through Vogue, so when I approached Narcissus in Caravaggio's style, I wanted to incorporate them, but I didn't stop there. I purposely chose a model with tattoos still showing, because it's a modern reference. What I think a lot of people forget is that painters in prior centuries often clothed their ancient subject matter in the clothing of their own time. This has been one of the things I've done in my works here, to include modern references."
While the NFT market is still experiencing a lot of volatility, effected by global politics, public opinion, and hesitant traditionalists, the waves are something that Gabriel has embraced. "While in 2021, I sold much of my back catalogue from many years past, racking up well over 200 NFTs, in 2022 I will only be releasing a maximum of 12 1of 1 works. This has enabled me to really concentrate my plans on quality offerings that represent the very best of my work, while also acknowledging that collectors are interested in rarity. I feel like approaching the tropes of classic paintings with a modern eye allows me to challenge norms, and reimagine where our values and interests lie in art."
GDR's "Medusa" features NYC based painter Keli Lucas and offers a more empathetic view of the feared Gorgon. "I wanted to show both sides of Medusa, who according to the story essentially always did the right thing, but due to circumstances ended up being a terrifying, hunted creature. I wanted to show the virtue of Medusa juxtaposed with her serpentine visage."
Whether it's Narcissus, Saint Gregory, or Medusa, GDR's body of work on Superrare moves to challenge conventional views of what NFTs are. "I'm really excited to take my time with each piece and work with collectors who understand not only what i'm doing with the individual works, but also my intent to create art that holds its value for generations. I only need a handful of serious collectors to achieve that goal, and that's a really exciting prospect to me."
GDR stays connected with fellow artists and NFT collectors via Twitter. "I'm engaged with creators and collectors everyday, and I enjoy the sense of community that is so unique in NFT-centric twitter."
