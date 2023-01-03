Guide to Gaslighting

Gaslighting Columbus Therapy and Hypnosis Yvonne Judge, Independent Marriage and Family Therapist

How to know if you're being gaslighted and how to stop it.

As a couple therapist I see gaslighting a lot in my practice. It can really harm someone's mental health and even cause PTSD.” — Yvonne Judge, IMFT

COLUMBUS, OH, UNITED STATES, January 3, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Columbus Therapy and Hypnosis has released an article on gaslighting. The intent of the article is to educate the general public on what gaslighting is, how to know if they are being gaslighted and what to do when it happens. Yvonne Judge, Independent Marriage and Family Therapist, and the owner of the practice wrote the article. She states, "As a couple therapist I see gaslighting a lot in my practice. It can really harm someone's mental health and even cause PTSD." Ms. Judge hopes that this guide will help people to know when they are the victim of this type of emotional abuse so that they can get out or get help. Ms. Judge offers couple therapy as well as individual and family therapy in the state of Ohio.