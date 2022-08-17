Kylie Brewer joins Columbus Therapy and Hypnosis

Family therapy Columbus Therapy and Hypnosis Kylie Brewer

Therapy has been a life changing experience for me personally, and I aspire to be a therapist that helps others recognize their true potential and live a life they truly deserve.” — Kylie Brewer

COLUMBUS, OHIO, UNITED STATES, August 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Columbus Therapy and Hypnosis would like to welcome Kylie Brewer. Kylie is a Marriage and Family Therapist trainee who is attending the Master's program at Northcentral University. She currently works under the supervision of Catherine Thier. Kylie enjoys working most with children and teens. She enjoys using several family therapy models and her preferred models are non-stigmatizing and solution-focused.

Kylie will begin seeing clients on August 29, 2022 via telehealth. She can work with individuals, couples and families. You can contact Kyle through the practice.