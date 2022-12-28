Yvonne Judge Completed Gottman Level 3 Practicum

Yvonne Judge completed the Gottman Level 3 Practicum in October, and feels it will add to her ability as a couple therapist working with diverse populations.

This is a big step forward for my career and will only increase my ability to help couples improve their relationships.”
— Yvonne Judge, IMFT

COLUMBUS, OHIO, UNITED STATES, December 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Yvonne Judge, IMFT, owner and supervising therapist at Columbus Therapy and Hypnosis reports that she recently completed the Gottman Method Level 3 Practicum. Having completed the practicum in October, Ms. Judge has been using the information gained in this practicum to better serve her clients in Columbus, Ohio and throughout the greater Ohio area. She, and her team of therapists offer couple therapy both in-person and online throughout the state of Ohio. Ms. Judge feels that keeping her training and education up to date is important. She said of the training, "This is a big step forward for my career and will only increase my ability to help couples improve their relationships."

Ms. Judge and team offers in-person and telehealth therapy appointments for couples, families and individuals throughout the state of Ohio. As Ms. Judge is an Independent Marriage and Family Therapist, she has detailed training on helping couples and families with the challenges they face. She endeavors to help her supervisees understand the nuances of working with couples and families.

While Ms. Judge does Gottman Method Couple Therapy, it is not the only tool in her toolkit. She also uses Emotionally Focused Therapy (EFT), EMDR and Hypnotherapy among other techniques. She feels that knowing multiple methods helps her to tailor the therapy to the client instead of trying to force the client into a mode of therapy that may not be right for them.

She is currently pursuing her Ph.D in Marriage and Family therapy and plans to pursue more training and certifications in couple and family therapy.

Yvonne Judge Completed Gottman Level 3 Practicum

About

Yvonne Judge is a Marriage and Family Therapist licensed in the State of Ohio. She is also a Certified Clinical Hypnotherapist. Yvonne currently holds a masters degree in Marriage and Family Therapy and is working on her PhD in the same field. She specializes in relationship therapy and trauma therapy.

