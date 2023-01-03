101VOICE Named a Winner of the 2022 INTERNET TELEPHONY Friend of the Channel Award

101VOICE announced that TMC has named them as a winner of the 2022 INTERNET TELEPHONY Friend of the Channel Award, presented by INTERNET TELEPHONY magazine.

What an honor to be recognized for our efforts and commitment to being a valued channel partner for our partners’ success.” — Arman Eghbali, 101VOICE CEO and Founder

CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, January 3, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 101VOICE Honored For their Innovative Programs and Strong Channel Relationships

101VOICE announced today that TMC has named them as a winner of the 2022 INTERNET TELEPHONY Friend of the Channel Award, presented by INTERNET TELEPHONY magazine.

101VOICE’s Accelerate program generates new recurring revenue opportunities and increases profitability and market growth for its partners through the 101VOICE UCaaS solution. The company engineered its partner program from the ground up to make selling, closing, managing, and keeping customers easier for its partners.

Arman Eghbali, CEO and Founder of 101VOICE, said the following about winning the award, “What an honor to be recognized for our efforts and commitment to being a valued channel partner for our partners’ success. 101VOICE has seen how our partners introduce our solutions to customers and influence decision-making much more effectively and efficiently than traditional direct sales. Our program allows them to focus on building their businesses and growing their customer bases with a recurring revenue model — a responsibility and honor we will take very seriously. Thank you, TMC and INTERNET TELEPHONY magazine for the recognition.”

“On behalf of TMC and the editors of INTERNET TELEPHONY magazine, we are honored to recognize 101VOICE as a winner of the INTERNET TELEPHONY Friend of the Channel Award for its distinguished program,” said Rich Tehrani, CEO, TMC. “We look forward to seeing continued excellence from 101VOICE in the future.”

Winners of the 2022 INTERNET TELEPHONY Friend of the Channel Award are published in INTERNET TELEPHONY magazine online.

About 101VOICE

101VOICE, the UC division of IT Management Corporation, is a leading provider of bleeding-edge Cloud-based UC solutions for the business sector. Based in Santa Clara, California, and with offices around the USA and branches in the UK, Brazil, China, and Australia, the company has won more than 40 awards for its innovative work in the UC space.

For more information on 101VOICE or its many UC solutions, please visit the company’s official website at https://www.101voice.com.

About TMC

Through education, industry news, live events and social influence, global buyers rely on TMC’s content-driven marketplaces to make purchase decisions and navigate markets. As a result, leading technology vendors turn to TMC for unparalleled branding, thought leadership and lead generation opportunities. Our in-person and online events deliver unmatched visibility and sales prospects for all participants. Through our custom lead generation programs, we provide clients with an ongoing stream of leads that turn into sales opportunities and build databases. Additionally, we bolster brand reputations with the millions of impressions from display advertising on our news sites and newsletters. Making TMC a 360-degree marketing solution, we offer comprehensive event and road show management services and custom content creation with expertly ghost-crafted blogs, press releases, articles and marketing collateral to help with SEO, branding, and overall marketing efforts. For more information about TMC and to learn how we can help you reach your marketing goals, please visit www.tmcnet.com and follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter, @tmcnet .