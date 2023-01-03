Submit Release
Virtual Casino Gaming Platform Cloverland Set to Launch at CES 2023

The Authentic Casino Experience Uses Advanced XR and Blockchain Technologies for Immersive, Secure, Interactive Gaming in the Metaverse

Cloverland will bring together the advantages of two worlds, physical and online casinos, to offer the most immersive and interactive experience for players and those who love the casino atmosphere”
— Jean-Mathieu Marinetti, CEO, JM2 Clover Gaming

SANTA DOMINGO, DOMINICAN REPUBLIC, January 3, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- JM2 Clover Gaming will officially launch its immersive online casino platform Cloverland at CES in Las Vegas, January 5-8, 2023. Cloverland is an innovative platform in the growing online casino marketplace, bringing the best elements of land-based casino gambling to a dedicated metaverse. It uses the most advanced 3D imagery on the market to provide users with a highly realistic experience and allows for easy and secure gambling through the use of blockchain technology.

“Cloverland will bring together all the advantages of the two worlds, physical and online casinos, to offer the most immersive and interactive experience for players and others who love the atmosphere of casinos,” says JM2 Clover Gaming CEO Jean-Mathieu Marinetti. "Cloverland allows for an immersive experience in a 3D virtual environment where players can socialize with each other as if they are in a physical casino".

The platform’s high-quality graphics are made possible by state-of-the-art XR technologies. The world’s most advanced real-time 3D creation tool, Unreal Engine, supports the development of an immersive VR and XR environment, including the creation of a dedicated location in the metaverse. Additionally, players can create a full-body 3D avatar with a selfie and use it in the metaverse; including a cross-chain framework supported by different devices even if they don’t have access to a XR/VR Headset.

The creators of Cloverland noticed that the gaming industry suffers from a stunning interoperability between the use of blockchain technology, NFT, Tokens and XR/VR, which leaves users with limited immersive experiences. They solved this challenge with Cloverland, a platform that sets a new standard for online casino gaming. These new technologies give players the ability to gamble cryptocurrency, level up gains with NFTs, attend top-of-the-class events, and socialize with other users.

Cloverland will be exhibiting from booth #61233 in the Eureka Park Marketplace at the Venetian Expo Center at CES 2023.

About Cloverland
Cloverland is an interactive, immersive online gaming platform that utilizes advanced XR (extended reality) technology to virtually deliver the atmosphere and functions of a real casino floor to users from the comfort of their homes. This revolutionary project from Santo Domingo-based firm JM2 Clover Gaming offers players the ability to gamble cryptocurrency, level up gains with NFTs, attend top-of-the-class events, and socialize with other users to create an authentic casino experience in a metaverse environment. Cloverland is compatible with any web browser, so players can interact with one another regardless of their equipment, and integrates the most advanced real-time 3D creation tool, Unreal Engine, to provide an unparalleled experience in the growing online casino marketplace.

Heather Mahoney
BWF Sage Communications
+1 240-271-5762
hmahoney@aboutbwf.com

