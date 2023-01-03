Mississippi’s own, TylrBoi, releases critically acclaimed “Tailor Made” project

TylrBoi's "Tailor Made" out now

CLEVELAND, MISSISSIPPI, USA, January 3, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On Friday, November 11th, 2022, TylrBoi released his long-awaited “Tailor Made” project on all digital streaming platforms via UnitedMasters.

TylrBoi (formerly known as MDOTKING) was born and raised in the heart of the Mississippi Delta, Cleveland, Mississippi to be exact where poverty, struggle and the blues are commonplace. While experiencing countless hardships such as being a product of a broken home and imprisoned in a community with few opportunities, TylrBoi jumped off the porch and began taking penitentiary chances with his life. Those penitentiary chances eventually led to him facing a 5-to-10-year sentence on burglary charges. Furthermore, TylrBoi also loss three cousins and one of his best friends due to senseless gun violence.

In 2019, with the street life in the rearview mirror of his past TylrBoi, released his debut independent album, “Expensive Dreams” which featured the heartfelt confessional single, “Testimony.” The album was a regional success and it garnered press from the likes of Diana Schweinbeck and TrapsNTrunks.com and led to him performing on select tour dates with T-Rell and Jet Life Recording artist, Curren$y. The following year, TylrBoi dropped two phenomenal projects, “For Her Ears Only” and “Rockstar” that captivated his core fanbase and put him on the radar of DJs, Bloggers and several industry executives.

With high expectations and not wanting to disappoint his audience, TylrBoi took two years crafting “Tailor Made.” On Friday, May 6th, 2022, TylrBoi released the project’s lead single, “Culture” an emotional tribute honoring his beloved mother and perfectly timed with the celebration of Mother’s Day. The full project arrived on Veteran’s Day of 2022, with its follow-up single appropriately titled, “Tailor Made” which pays homage to TylrBoi’s father. Oshea appears on the introspective “Make It Through” and is the only feature on “Tailor Made.” Other notable songs on the project are “Shot Caller,” Lavish,” “Flowers,” “Made A Way” and “Angels Cry.”

Since its release, TylrBoi’s new project has been well received by many. Joseph Ivy of C&R Consulting elaborates, “In an era where death and self-destructive music is marketed to the masses, it's so refreshing to hear a hip-hop/soul project that's lyrically uplifting, soul touching and inspirational. ‘Tailor Made’ is literally the best project I've purchased this year. It's perfectly sequenced from the beginning to the end with heartfelt lyrics of substance that takes the listening audience on a rollercoaster of emotions from the highs & lows of life.” Music Journalist, Samuel Wright Jr. states, “TylrBoi's music is an extension of who he is as a man. His message of hard work, consistency bleed through his vocals to where you have no choice but to feel him. He's making his fans, his mother and his father proud and through authenticity it shows why he's one of a kind.”

Inspired by the likes of Michael Jackson, Usher, Chris Brown, T.I., Lil’ Wayne, 50 Cent and 8-Ball & MJG, just to name a few, TylrBoi is focused on taking his independent grind to the next level with hopeful ambitions of becoming one of the industry’s premier artists with a loyal fanbase that appreciate and support his lyrical and heartfelt musical art. TylrBoi expounds, “I am the new positive soulful voice in the game with the upbeat vibes and uplifting testimonials. There's really a thin line between my sound and Christian/Spiritual rap.”

For all media requests, features, booking inquiries, etc. concerning TylrBoi please e-mail his Management at Kingmayssa@gmail.com or call (662) 641-0735.

“Tailor Made” Master Purchase Link

https://unitedmasters.com/m/6357fc4950866767535b858a

https://www.instagram.com/ItsTylrBoi

https://www.facebook.com/ItsTylrBoi

https://twitter.com/ItsTylrBoi

https://www.youtube.com/TylrBoi

https://connectedandrespectedconsulting.com

