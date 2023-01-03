CELITECH to Showcase World’s First Digital-Only Cellular Data eSim Platform at CES 2023

Founders Al Fares and Rich Bratton will demo wireless broadband B2B solution honored at Phocuswight Innovation Summit as People’s Choice Award, LAUNCH Runner-up

SANTA CLARITA, CA, UNITED STATES, January 3, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CELITECH - a Southern California-based company that empowers travel-related companies to offer co-branded international cellular data plans using one-click eSIM technology - has announced plans to showcase their newly launched platform at CES 2023 in Las Vegas, NV, from January 5-8, exhibiting from booth #60241 in Eureka Park at The Venetian. They will also exhibit at the media preview event, CES Unveiled.

Recognized by Mobile Breakthrough as the “Overall Wireless Broadband Solution of the Year” for three straight years (2020-2022), and People’s Choice Award, LAUNCH Runner-up (2022) at the Phocuswight Innovation Summit, the world’s most exclusive travel-technology conference, CELITECH’s one-click, highly converting wireless service can be easily deployed on any web or mobile app for international travelers.

As mobile penetration tops 83 percent of the global population, currently more than six billion potential international travelers carry at least one device (e.g. smartphone, tablet or a wearable) that is useless without internet connectivity, particularly cellular data.

According to Co-Founder and CEO Al Fares, “Sixty-five percent of international travelers turn off their mobile data roaming because it is too expensive, while acquiring a local SIM card ranges from inconvenient to difficult. Having experienced this myself, paying nearly $100 to send one email, I decided to create a more efficient way to connect to local networks and not deal with roaming issues and expenses.”

CELITECH’s connectivity platform enables international travelers with cellular data at affordable prices through a web app or API. “We want our clients to be the rockstars,” says Bratton. “We supercharge OTAs (online travel agencies) to conveniently bundle premium cellular data with travel services such as flights and hotel packages.” Currently, CELITECH has live deployments, signed agreements, or ongoing demos with 70 percent of the world’s top 20 OTAs.

“CELITECH’s solution is activated using QR codes, which can be branded to generate mobile engagement for our partners,” said Fares. “As a B2B, our partners choose this product to generate mobile engagement.”

Four primary features that differentiate CELITECH from their competitors:

● One-click, highly converting wireless service that can be easily deployed on any web or mobile app for international travelers

● Premium, unthrottled LTE/5G service utilizing 700+ wireless networks globally in 160 countries, covering 99 percent of international traffic

● Highly secure, US-hosted eSIM that can be activated using brandable QR codes

● Brandable network to generate mobile engagement for our travel trade partners (400+ impressions per day)

CELITECH is a premium one-click connectivity platform for global travel providers, their customers, and their employees. Our secure eSIM solution delivers affordable cellular data service in 160+ countries.

- Award-winning platform, named "Overall Wireless Broadband Solution of the Year" for 2019-2021

- Phocuswright LAUNCH - "2022 Runner-up People's Choice Award" for Travel Innovation

CELITECH offers our partners:

- SOC 2 compliant and enterprise-grade platform with no setup costs

- The world's most secure eSIM with 20-digit activation QR codes

- Global coverage with top networks like AT&T, Vodafone, Telefonica, Orange

Funding via Crunchbase

Seed

US$ 1.2M