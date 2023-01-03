AREAL.ai Recruits Product Manager to Growing Team

Noah Cosentino

Noah Cosentino brings industry experience to benefit successful AI solution.

LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, January 3, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AREAL.ai, the no-code automation platform for the title and mortgage ecosystem that makes it easy to reliably extract data from complex documents and integrate data with existing tools and workflows, announced today that the company has hired Noah Cosentino as Product Manager for its industry solution.

“Noah understands this industry and what it takes for lenders and title companies to succeed here,” said CEO Argun Kilic. “He has the skills to help us position our solution well and manage its growth and development into the future. Our early success has grown the company to the point that a dedicated product manager is a requirement and Noah is the perfect choice.”

Prior to joining Areal.ai, Cosentino served in the closing department for Morty. Before that, he was an operations associate in the closing department at Better. He earned his degree in Marketing Management from Western Governors University.

AREAL.ai’s Rapid Order solution allows users to produce a title and escrow order within seconds. AREAL's Rapid Settlement for Escrow Documents solution gives title and escrow agents the ability to automatically verify the completeness of all buyer, seller, lender and notary documents within large documents and ensure that all documents are properly collected and executed. These features are now built into most of the top modern title industry transaction management systems, including RamQuest.

The turnkey solution includes industry specific document understanding for over 1,300 document types, data extraction and workflow features that enables businesses in the title and lending verticals to eliminate the need for manual document processing, accelerate their response times and exponentially scale their business capacity.

About AREAL.ai

AREAL.ai is a no-code automation platform for the title and mortgage ecosystem that makes it easy to reliably extract data from complex documents and integrate data with existing tools and workflows. Its goal is to provide end to end document automation and integration in order to save clients resources, time and money as they work through the filing process. AREAL.ai has been serving clients nationwide since 2020. Its headquarters is located in Los Angeles, California. Contact the AREAL.ai team via email.