Loyola AI’s New No-code AI Loan Processing Platform at Conference

One executive will be on hand for HousingWire’s AI summit this month.

AI agents can now act like a human processor, reading documents, interacting with tools, and following guidelines. That’s what we’re excited to show lenders at this show.” — Kent Wang, CEO, Loyola AI

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, August 8, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Loyola AI, a mortgage technology firm that provides a no-code platform to create customized AI agents for loan processing, integrated with LOS systems like Encompass for Independent Mortgage Banks (IMBs), announced today that its Co-founder and CEO, Kent Wang, will be on hand for the upcoming HousingWire AI summit taking place in Dallas on August 12, 2025. The event promises to bring executives and technology professionals together for a day of networking and learning focused on the impact of AI in the mortgage, real estate, and title industry.

“The summit will highlight tangible AI improvements in housing,” said Kent Wang, Loyola AI Co-founder and CEO. “Many of the early GenAI tools that were offered to lenders focused on borrower communications, marketing, and navigating guidelines. While those were helpful, the deeper revolution is happening at the core of the loan manufacturing process. AI agents can now act like a human processor, reading documents, interacting with tools, and following guidelines. That’s what we’re excited to show lenders at this show.”

AI bots are moving into the industry rapidly. The problem for many lenders, according to Wang, is that developers are falling behind in helping them customize the bots to their needs. To solve that problem, Loyola AI built a no-code AI agent platform for mortgage processing that supports rapid automation of a wide range of custom workflows tailored to each lender’s specific needs, often in just a few days. The platform also offers nearly 20 ready-to-use workflows that lenders can adopt immediately.

“Our clients wanted true automation, and that required us to teach AI to do arbitrary workflows from end-to-end, reliably and very quickly,” said Rui Wu, Loyola Co-founder and CTO, previously at Google Brain and Glean “Lenders wanted intelligent and accurate document processing, support for browser and tools usage, and a deep integration with the Encompass LOS. In short, they wanted scalable customization. We delivered it.”

Loyola’s AI-powered pre-underwriting and loan processing platform is already in use by an independent mortgage bank that is saving about an hour on each loan manufactured. This has doubled the lender’s capacity and made its process more accurate and consistent.

To see a demo of the software or participate in a new low-cost, no-risk pilot program, reach out to the company today or see them at an upcoming conference.

About Loyola AI

Loyola AI is a no-code technology platform that enables Independent Mortgage Banks (IMBs) to build customized AI agents for mortgage loan processing and pre-underwriting. It integrates with LOS systems such as Encompass and handles data entry, information verification, document ordering, income calculation, and instantly generates underwriting conditions. By automating repetitive tasks through tailored workflows, Loyola’s AI platform allows mortgage teams to increase loan production by up to 40% without adding staff, while reducing human errors by up to 70% for improved accuracy and consistency. To learn more, visit https://www.loyolaai.com.



Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.