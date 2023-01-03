Tacoma’s Oatridge Security Group to Provide Security Guards, Other Services Through GSA Multiple Award Schedule
When it comes to the security of an organization’s assets, data, and personnel, we take that very seriously.”TACOMA, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, January 3, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As of December 2022, Oatridge Security Group in Tacoma has been awarded a contract with the United States General Services Administration’s (GSA) Multiple Award Schedule. The contract will allow Oatridge to provide security guards and other security services to federal, state and local government agencies.
Contractors with the Multiple Award Schedule must be vetted for performance and financial health by the GSA before being awarded their contracts. Oatridge’s acceptance into the Schedule indicates their quality of service and industry expertise in security guards, physical security and executive protection services.
“At OSG, we’re committed to providing all customers with the highest level of service,” said Colby Oatridge, General Manager of the company. “When it comes to the security of an organization’s assets, data, and personnel, we take that very seriously. Through the Multiple Award Schedule, we’re honored to provide our premier services for our government agencies and civil servants.”
Oatridge’s security guard services provide highly trained, professional security officers for all types of locations, from retail, to residential, to private premises. Through the Multiple Award Schedule, they will now also provide armed and unarmed security guard services for government agencies and locations, helping ensure the safety of each organization’s assets and personnel.
Oatridge Security Group (OSG) is a HUBZone certified business located in Tacoma, Washington, that serves locations throughout western Washington state. OSG specializes in providing cleared protective services programs that meet and exceed commercial and government requirements. Their processes, procedures and programs are designed around varying government agency rules and regulations. OSG’s detailed infrastructure and specialization is unique in the security industry.
