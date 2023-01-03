Hartzell Engine Tech Names Caleb Walls as Controller

— Hartzell Engine Tech President Keith Bagley
MONTGOMERY, ALA., UNITED STATES, January 3, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hartzell Engine Tech has named veteran corporate finance executive Caleb Walls as Controller. He will report to company President Keith Bagley in the newly created position.

“Caleb Walls’ career as a corporate controller and financial operations manager equips him well for his new position and responsibilities,” said Bagley. “Caleb’s experiences in finance, accounting, procurement and various operations will complement the other strengths of our senior leadership team. We are looking forward to his contributions,” he added.

Walls previously was the controller for West Fraser, a North American lumber producer. Additionally, he served as corporate controller for JVL Laboratories Inc., as well as controller for Global Solutions & Logistics. He was also financial operations manager at Tucker Communications.

He holds a Master of Business Administration and a Bachelor of Business Administration degree with a major in accounting from Troy University in Phenix City, Ala. Walls is a member of the Institute of Management Accountants and treasurer and board member for the Greater Valley Area Chamber of Commerce in Alabama.

About Hartzell Engine Tech

Hartzell Engine Tech offers a product portfolio consisting of Janitrol Aero, Fuelcraft, Plane-Power, Sky-Tec and AeroForce Turbocharger Systems. Together, these strong brands provide engine accessories and heating solutions for the general aviation industry. Hartzell Engine Tech, a Hartzell Aviation company, creates superior products that meet the demanding challenges of today’s aircraft systems. Precise engineering, manufacturing, inspection and certification guarantee quality and control. QAA is an authorized MRO facility and worldwide general aviation distribution center. Hartzell Engine Tech President Keith Bagley leads the organization from headquarters in Montgomery, Ala. For more info go https://hartzell.aero.

About Hartzell Aviation

The Hartzell Aviation name brings together an outstanding array of firewall forward companies and products under one umbrella, reinforcing the organizations’ core competencies and pursuit of improving General Aviation. The storied brands of Hartzell Aviation include Hartzell Propeller, Hartzell Aerospace Welding and Hartzell Engine Tech. Hartzell Aviation is committed to innovation and the continuous improvement of General Aviation products and services. The companies are guided by the overriding principle of Built on Honor, which reflects a commitment to quality, performance and support. Hartzell Aviation’s website can be found at https://hartzellaviation.com.

