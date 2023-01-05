'CINEMA ON WEB'-UNIQUE STREAMING MULTIPLEX BY WE MUST MEET LLC
Cinema on Web & Public Live Cast are technically geared to deliver over 20 Million plus Pay-Per-Views of each major new film & live event.
— Co-Founder : M.Mason
https://publiclivecast.com/
https://wemustmeet.com/
Just like AMC are exhibitors, controlling and operating a chain of Brick and Mortar Multiplexes , ‘CINEMA ON WEB' are USA based exhibitors , controlling and operating a chain of online virtual Multiplexes, where our contracted major film Production Studios & Web based content owners can release and stream their new Cinematic Content , Web Series & OTT Content." said co-founder Pooja A. Patil, who is also an educationist, overseeing numerous educational institutions of Dr Ajeenkya D.Y. Patil Group, which is a house hold name in the field of Education, Health Care & Sports in Asia .
"Unlike Netflix & Amazon Prime ,‘CINEMA ON WEB‘ is not a subscription based business model, but a unique Pay-Per-View business model of :
( 1 ) Streaming brand new Movies ,Web series and OTT content from the major film studios of Bollywood (being one of the largest producer of OTT content) as well as major film makers from Hollywood, South America, Europe ,China & Japan .
( 2 ) Live Casting major Sports Events , Concerts , Talk Shows, and Town Halls via 'PUBLIC LIVE CAST ' https://publiclivecast.com/ said co -founder Ms M.Mason.
For the unversed, We Must LLC has also successfully launched https://wemustmeet.com/- a Made in USA Video Conferencing and Webinar Platform , which transcends the border of regular video conferencing towards hosting large virtual events linked to Health Care, Education ,Political Rallies, and Fund Raisers.
Advisor Dr. Raj Bhayani, a renowned medical professional and ENT surgeon having held various leadership positions in the healthcare field and leading hospitals in New York, said that https://wemustmeet.com/ makes healthcare easy and secure and manageable for providers equipped with state-of-the-art features. “Medical students get full access to selected real-time surgery without having to be in the operating room, connect them to seminars, meetings, and classes across the country or on another continent he said.
Rahil Manji the global tech co-ordinator of We Must LLC projects says " https://wemustmeet.com/ is powered and managed by one of the the most experienced tech company 'IOTUM' , a leader in video and audio solutions for the last twenty years ".
We Must LLC is soon to launch https://wemustmeet.com/our-ventures/ Theme Parks, Boutique Hotels, Resorts, and Restaurants,” says co -founder M.Mason.
DISCLAIMER:
ALL VIDEO CONTENT STREAMING ON 'CINEMA ON WEB' & PUBLIC LIVE CAST ARE FREE DEMO EXAMPLES(FREELY AVAILABLE ON THE PUBLIC SQUARE & SOCIAL MEDIA ), SHOW CASING THE HIGH QUALITY OF CINEMATIC CONTENT 'CINEMA ON WEB' MULTI SCREENS & 'PUBLIC LIVE CAST' MULTI CHANNELS WILL SOON STREAM AND PROVIDE TO VIEWERS WORLD WIDE. NONE OF THESE DEMO VIDEOS ARE FOR SALE, RENT, SUBSCRIPTION OR PAY - PER - VIEW.
