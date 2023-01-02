HBCU National Center Hosts first Gen Z Congressman, Maxwell Frost
Florida Congressman-elect Maxwell Frost will participate in a speaker series at the HBCU National Center to address the class of Spring 2023 student interns.WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, USA, January 2, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Florida Congressman-elect Maxwell Frost will participate in a speaker series at the HBCU National Center to address the Spring 2023 student interns class.
25-year-old Frost will be the first Gen Z and only Afro-Cuban member of Congress. “The perspective I bring as a young person, as a young Black person, as a young Black Latino person from the South, is important,” Frost said in an interview with The New York Times. Frost began his career as an intern on a number of political campaigns.
The HBCU National Center was established in 2021 to address the structural inequity of housing that locks out students of color from internships in Washington, D.C. Experiential learning programs lead to employment for students upon graduation, the key to next-generation leadership and advancing diversity in the workforce.
In addition to providing students with housing for the duration of their internship, the National Center strives to foster a community of experiential learning, mentorship, and networking for HBCU students. To accomplish this, the Center organizes a series of speakers and professional development events each
semester.
In previous sessions at the HBCU National Center, talks were given by Rep. Alma Adams (NC-12), Rep. Lisa Blunt Rochester (DE), Rep. Eleanor Holmes Norton (DC), Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (NY-8), Speaker Nancy Pelosi (CA-12), Sen. Tim Scott (SC), and Rep. Terri Sewell (AL-7).
The speaker series will continue in Spring 2023, keynoted by Rep. Maxwell Frost (FL-10). The Spring 2023 class consists of students represented by Benedict College, Claflin University, Howard University, North Carolina A&T University, Prairie View A&M University, and Virginia State University.
Also living at the National Center this Spring is the inaugural recipient of the Lewis Scholarship administered by the National Press Club. The scholarship was established by the founders of Washington Intern Student Housing (WISH) and the HBCU National Center to provide free housing and a monthly stipend supporting student journalists of color who are interning at news media outlets in Washington, D.C.
ABOUT THE HBCU NATIONAL CENTER FOUNDATION:
The HBCU National Center Foundation was established in 2021 with a gift of $1M by the Honorable Jacqueline Lewis, educator, philanthropist, and longtime advocate for experiential learning.
Lewis was inspired by President Biden's call for diversity in the Federal Government and Mackenzie Scott's gifts to underfunded schools. This initial gift provides for 175 students to participate.
The Foundation provides grants for two purposes: internship support for HBCU career centers and free housing for interns. These grants address the structural inequity of housing in Washington and clear a path from education to transformational careers for HBCU students.
The HBCU National Center Housing Grants are funded personally by Ms. Lewis through profits from Washington Intern Student Housing (WISH). For additional information, visit HBCUNC.org.
ABOUT WASHINGTON INTERN STUDENT HOUSING (WISH):
Over 25 years ago, the Hon. Jacqueline M. Lewis and her late husband, Robert “Bob” D.G. Lewis offered a spare room in their Capitol Hill home to a neighboring Senator’s intern. As the need for temporary intern housing grew, they established Washington Intern Student Housing (WISH) as an intern
housing management company.
Since then, WISH has become the leading intern housing and residential life services provider in Washington, D.C., for over 100 colleges and universities around the world, providing housing to thousands of interns since its founding and offering special programming and events for its residents each
semester. For additional information, visit InternsDC.com.
ABOUT THE LEWIS SCHOLARSHIP:
The Lewis Scholarship was established in 2022 to further Robert and Jacqueline Lewis’s work to improve accessibility to experiential learning opportunities in the nation’s capital for students of color.
The scholarship, administered through the National Press Club Journalism Institute, has an estimated value of $10,000, which includes a $4,000 stipend and free housing provided through WISH. The scholarship is awarded to one undergraduate journalism student of color each fall, spring, and summer semester.
