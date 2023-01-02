LigaData’s Data Fabric now delivers a 40% Reduction in TCO

Our real-world benchmarks have shown that LigaData Data Fabric optimizations coupled with Ozone can significantly increase the storage-to-server ratio and support billions of objects with improved performance.

LigaData’s Data Fabric has been integrated with Apache Ozone to increase the efficiency and scalability of storage and to reduce TCO for their clients.

We continue to innovate and optimize our Data Fabric real time capabilities.” — Krishna Uppala, Chief Technology Officer at LigaData

PALO ALTO, CALIFORNIA, USA, January 2, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The latest version of LigaData’s Data Fabric has been integrated with Apache Ozone and is now available for general release. This release, which includes several key features along with Apache Ozone, an object store designed for big data applications, has enhanced the Data Fabric’s containerization capability - supporting fully containerized environments and seamlessly integrating with Kerberos and Data Fabric security.

Worldwide, Mobile Operators are accelerating digital transformation which results in increased subscriber interactions.

This results in increased TCO in their data analytics systems. Analytics performance, efficiency and scalability of storage is essential to managing a successful data platform.

Krishna Uppala, Chief Technology Officer at LigaData stated: "Our real-world benchmarks have shown that LigaData Data Fabric optimizations coupled with Ozone can significantly increase the storage-to-server ratio and support billions of objects with improved performance.” In the past, the data available for analytics was restricted due to license cost and storage scale limitations. LigaData’s latest data fabric product release reduces TCO and improves analytics performance while eliminating the need to expand nodes for additional storage. “We continue to innovate and optimize our Data Fabric real time capabilities.” Uppala added.

About LigaData

LigaData of Silicon Valley specializes in managed data services and products for mobile operators to facilitate digital transformation, achieve data-driven outcomes, and optimize operator resources. LigaData’s services and software products are used by mobile operators in 25 countries to extract greater value from their existing infrastructure, whether through improved analytics, decisioning or AI. LigaData technology is currently supporting over 350 millions subscribers worldwide.

About Apache Ozone

Ozone is a highly scalable, redundant, and distributed object store for Analytics, Big Data and Cloud Native applications. Apart from scaling to billions of objects of varying sizes, Ozone can function effectively in containerized environments such as Kubernetes. Applications using Big Data frameworks like Apache Spark and Hive work natively without any modifications providing backward compatibility. Ozone is built on a highly available, replicated block storage layer called Hadoop Distributed Data Store (HDDS). Similar to LigaData Data Fabric, HDDB is also built upon RocksDB, a high performance key-value store open sourced by Meta.

###