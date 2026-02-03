LigaData Expands Board of Advisors with Telecom Powerhouse Ihab Hinnawi

The LigaData sales team with senior executives at MWC Doha. LigaData Senior Advisor Ihab Hinnawi and Sales Director Jacques Rahi

DOHA, QATAR, February 2, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ihab Hinnawi, one of the region’s most respected business and institutional leaders, has joined LigaData’s Board of Advisors. Hinnawi previously worked with LigaData as a client—making this appointment a meaningful continuation of a long-standing, trusted relationship.

Hinnawi has held senior executive roles including Group CEO of Batelco (Bahrain Telecom) and CEO of Umniah (Jordan), alongside board and advisory positions across major operators. At LigaData, he will help guide strategic partnerships, market expansion, and the company’s efforts to support telecom operators as they build the next generation of intelligent, AI-powered networks.

“Having Ihab join our Board of Advisors is both an honor and a full-circle moment, given our long history working together,” said Bassel Ojjeh, CEO of LigaData. “His leadership across telecom, government, and finance brings invaluable perspective as the industry enters a new era—where trusted data foundations and AI will determine which operators lead in customer experience, network efficiency, and digital growth.”

“LigaData is enabling organizations to realize tangible value from their data,” said Ihab Hinnawi. “I’m pleased to support the company as it expands its innovation agenda and deepens its partnerships across the region.”

Hinnawi joins LigaData’s Advisory Board as the company expands its work with government and financial institutions alongside its core telecom partnerships.

About LigaData

LigaData is a global data and AI technology company helping telecom operators and enterprises turn their data into trusted intelligence and measurable business impact. Through its engineering and R&D centers in Silicon Valley, Dubai, and Amman, LigaData develops scalable products that modernize data foundations, enhance customer and network intelligence, and accelerate AI adoption across large, data-intensive organizations.

Today, more than 35 operators and enterprises rely on LigaData’s products and managed services to support over 400 million subscribers worldwide. From real-time data platforms to AI-powered decisioning, LigaData enables organizations to grow revenue, improve efficiency, and advance their digital and AI transformation agendas.

