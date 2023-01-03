SRMX's Tri Cascade, Inc Announces Its VOS 5G Dongel Is Now USB-C Port Compatible with Apple's New iPad
Tri Cascade announces the expanded access of its VOS 5G Dongel on Apple's New iPad for mobile connectivity
Saddle Ranch Media, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SRMX)
Consumers are looking for a way to secure their internet connection, data and privacy of information. The VOS 5G dongle provides a secure 5G connection on any device with a USB-C port.”LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, January 3, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Saddle Ranch Media, Inc.’s (OTCMKTS: SRMX) subsidiary, Tri Cascade, Inc., just announced that its VOS 5G internet dongle is USB-C port compatible with the new Apple iPad.
— Bob McGeeney, Vice President TCCI. Consumer
In today’s fast-paced, interconnected world, iPad users primarily want to utilize their devices in a connect-and-go manner that helps them take the speed and security of their connection anywhere at any time.
Responding to this need, innovators at Tri Cascade Inc, announce the expanded access potential for VOS 5G — the first Web-linking tool of its kind in the U.S, with no Wi-Fi or hotspot necessary.
VOS 5G can now connect to the new-generation iPad that features a USB type C port and without a need to install any additional drivers, software, or apps.
Today, those who use iPads (with USB-C ports), for professional or personal reasons, can enjoy the ultimate, mobile-tech solution with on-the-go convenience and off-the-charts capabilities like efficient large file transfers, downloads, streaming, video conferencing, and much more.
The VOS 5G Connect and Go dongle provides the following benefits:
- Speed: Lightning-quick 5G high-speed Internet. Download speeds up to 2.52 Gbps.
- Security: Lock-safe peer-to-peer connection. No unsecured, public Wi-Fi networks.
- Power: Long-and-strong, instant, device-powered connection. No need to charge.
- Portability: Lightweight, ultra-sleek design. Easily fits in a pocket or laptop bag.
When connected to an iPad, VOS 5G provides ultimate flexibility, mobility, and productivity to busy families, students, employees, and traveling business executives (at coffee shops, libraries, airports, presentation meetings, etc.), who demand the highest performance possible to ensure the ultimate Internet experience. VOS 5G Connect and Go is also backward-compatible to 4G LTE, if 5G connection is not available.
“Consumers are looking for a way to secure their internet connection, data and privacy of information. The VOS 5G dongle provides a secure 5G connection on any device with a USB-C port. Consumers no longer need to search for an unsafe Wi-Fi or Hotspot solution. This device enables them of such capability anywhere.” -Bob McGeeney, Vice President TCCI. Consumer
VOS 5G exemplifies its tagline: “Taking Internet Further,” with unparalleled rapidity and unquestionable reliability. It’s time to link to the world without lag time or lax privacy. At last, it’s time for VOS 5G.
Discover more at:
www.tricascadeinc.com/vos-5g
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JyDcdr_jzC8
About TRI CASCADE, INC.
Tri Cascade, Inc. is an authorized Telecom IoT Service Provider based in Irvine, California, with design and manufacturing facilities in Taiwan. Tri Cascade provides leading-edge NB IoT to 5G solutions and innovation, through its various IoT devices and ONENET B2B IoT Onboarding Platform - certified by Microsoft IoT Sphere under Microsoft's Azure IoT Hub - for business and infrastructure IoT operations. Tri Cascade's Management Team has extensive years of innovation experience in Energy Efficiency Management, Home Automation, Wireless Networking, and Telecom IoT Connectivity, as well as Cloud Management integration services. Tri Cascade envisions a turnkey IoT business solution for our business partners since recently we added a complete supply chain of manufacturing operations, with product development capability, in Taiwan. Our focus is to provide smart ways of managing our environment, both indoor and outdoor, through the transmission, integration, monitoring and reaction to/from data management. Tri Cascade creates innovative Smart IoT solutions!
For questions and additional information, please visit: www.tricascadeinc.com See also: OTCMRKTS: “SRMX” trading symbol.
About TCCI Management
Max Li, the CEO of Tri Cascade, Inc., and of Saddle Ranch Media, Inc., has 12 years of extensive development relationships with Microsoft and Intel. Alongside those companies, he built the first Media Center form factor for consumer living rooms, which was showcased at the Bill Gates Keynote Address of CES 2004. Furthermore, Max has developed the first Wi-Fi Windows universal remote control, and received the Consumer Electronics Show 2010 “Innovation Award” for best design and engineering under the Home Theatre Accessories category. Max brings extensive industry knowledge and hands-on experience to lead Tri Cascade as the chief executive officer.
Max’s quote on Tri Cascade’s VOS 5G Dongle as a solution for “portable” internet connectivity “People are highly dependent on high-speed Internet as we all have the desire to connect efficiently and communicate securely wherever we may be. We are dedicated to navigating the 5G digital evolution, by constantly learning, innovating and offering Smart products for life’s necessities.”
Alan Bailey
Tri Cascade, Inc.
+1 310-722-6624
email us here
Visit us on social media:
YouTube