Used Exam Table Company Helping Supply Exam Beds During Supply Chain Shortages
A San Diego based exam table company is helping doctor offices and hospitals source exam beds during supply chain shortages including Midmark and Ritter models.
Used and refurbished exam tables including Midmark 104, Midmark 404, Midmark 604 and Ritter 204 exam table models. We offer both manual and electric power exam tables recertified and patient ready.”SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, USA, January 2, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A San Diego based medical equipment company is helping supply used exam tables for doctor offices and hospitals around the United States during a backlog and shortage of used exam tables in the medical market. The shortage in exam tables is largely due to over demand and a lack of parts available to exam table manufacturers. As more and more doctor offices, urgent care centers and surgery centers begin to open they are finding very long wait times for new exam tables and thus pushing many of these facilities into the secondary - used medical equipment marketplace.
— Gloria Flores
GMG Medical based out of San Diego California serves all of Southern California including Los Angeles and Orange County and is seeing a large number of clients coming in because of four to five month wait times from exam table manufacturers. President Gloria Flores says that many new clinics and doctor offices are not factoring in three or four month wait times for opening and are thus being pushed to get exam bed inventory in the used-refurbished marketplace. "We are seeing a lot of hospitals, medical centers and doctor offices calling us for exam table inventory so they can open on time and start seeing patients, said GMG Medical CEO Gloria Flores. They are not to used to such long wait times for new tables and need to get their clinics open on time".
The US market includes a host of exam table manufacturers including Ritter - Midmark, Clinton, Brewer and UMF. These companies saw a couple years of slow orders and growth and then a huge influx of orders coming out of Covid. This surge in orders and issues with supply chains and getting parts has pushed them to very long fulfillment times. The lack of new inventory has also created a slow down in old and used exam beds coming out and thus has even created a bit of a shortage with used exam tables coming into the market. Models like Ritter 204 and Midmark 604 exam tables which are newer models have been selling fast and are becoming a commodity for those lucky enough to find them. Power and electric exam tables including the Ritter 222, 223 and Midmark 622 and 623 have become some of the most popular models.
GMG Medical specializes in used exam table refurbishment including cleaning, painting and providing new custom upholstery for clients. Matching colors of exam tables with color schemes for new doctor offices makes a difference and the company offers a variety of color choices for new doctor offices. The company also does in office delivery in all of Southern California and Los Angles and ships and buys exam tables all over the United States. Exam tables have standard features including stirrups, pull out step stools, adjustable tops and storage drawers. This makes all exam tables functional for patient use regardless of age. This makes any exam table model including a Ritter Midmark 104 table as valuable as newer models like the Ritter 204 and Midmark 604.
With many new doctor offices trying to open new locations in 2023 this topic becomes more relevant and medical equipment dealers like GMG Medical are seeing a large number of requests from medical facilities all over the United States. For more information on new and used exam table models, available inventory and prices contact Gloria Flores at 858-922-6862 or via email at g1medinfo@gmail.com
