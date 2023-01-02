Medical Company Helping Home Care Patients and Hospitals with Refurbished Hill Rom and Stryker Hospital Beds

Used and refurbished hospital beds for sale from Hill Rom and Stryker

SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, USA, January 2, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hospital beds are one of the most important pieces of medical equipment used in hospitals, long term care and home care. Medical beds have a variety of uses and can be set up with a variety of air mattress systems if needed for patients at risk of bed sores and pressure wounds. As many hospitals work with smaller budgets and limited funds for purchases the option of getting Hill Rom and Stryker beds used-recertified or refurbished becomes a more popular option for buying bed inventory.A San Diego based company called "GMG Medical", specializes in providing used, refurbished and recertified hospital beds to home care, long term care, outpatient care and hospitals around the United States and around the world. The company based out of San Diego sells and delivers beds all over the United States and the world including Mexico, Latin America and Africa. The company specializes in buying used medical beds from hospital closures and from hospitals which have recently purchased new bed inventory and refurbishing the beds and reselling them. As one of the few companies offering Hill Rom and Stryker hospital beds to home care patients they are able to assist with hospital grade medical equipment for home use.The more popular hospital bed models include Hill Rom P3200 Versacare, Hill Rom 1170 Care Assist, Hill Rom P1900 TotalCare Sport 2, Hill Rom Progressa and Stryker Secure 2, Secure 3, CHG bed and Go Bed models. These are some of the most popular and reliable models currently being used in hospitals. Once the beds are purchased they are professionally serviced, cleaned and then painted and fully recertified and ready for patient use. This process insures the beds are ready for service whether it be at home or back in a medical facility. According to President and CEO Gloria Flores the largest numbers of ICU beds are going to patients with ALS, MS, quadriplegic, paraplegic, stroke patients and other similar types of ailments. The quality of air mattress systems in the ICU beds including the Hill Rom Progressa, Hill Rom TotalCare Sport 2 and Hill Rom Versacare P3200 models. Other beds with foam mattress include the Stryker Secure 2, Secure 3 and Hill Rom CareAssist. These also happen to be some of the most durable and reliable medical bed models made and used in hospitals.For many United States based hospitals working with limited budgets the option of buying used-recertified beds comes as a viable option to add newer hospital bed models into the fleet at lower prices than buying beds new. These bed models can be used in med-surge and also ICU and Acute care departments. Beds are sold with warranties and also come with training when needed. Many of the full electric bed models with foam mattress including Stryker Secure 2, Secure 3 and Hill Rom P3200 Versacare are known as some of the most reliable and durable beds made and used in hospitals.For more information on used refurbished hospital bed models, prices and availability contact Gloria Flores at GMG Medical at 858-922-6862 or via email at g1medinfo@gmail.com.

