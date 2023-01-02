San Diego Based Medical Equipment Company Selling Ritter 204 Exam Tables Used Recertified to Doctor Offices

Recertified exam table models for sale including Ritter 204, Midmark 104 and 404 models

SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, USA, January 2, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- Exam tables and doctor office medical medical equipment can add up to a lot of start up costs however a San Diego based medical equipment company is helping to reduce some of that overhead by offering refurbished and used-recertified Ritter and Midmark exam tables for sale. GMG Medical Equipment based out of San Diego purchases used exam tables and then has them cleaned and reupholstered offering near new condition exam beds at prices normally fifty percent less than what a new exam table would cost.Exam tables, also referred to as "exam beds" are used in doctor offices, surgery centers, dermatology clinics, OB-GYN clinics, general medicine clinics and many other places. A combination of exam beds, otoscopes, ophthalmoscopes, patient monitors normally make up the basic medical equipment clinics need with ultrasounds, EKG's, X ray equipment and other types of items being added for each type of specialty. GMG Medical also offers a wide variety of other essential medical equipment for these new and expanding medical facilities and ships the exam tables all over the world."We are seeing a large push of doctors and medical administrations people looking at buying exam beds in the used refurbished marketplace because of the long fulfillment times from manufacturers and because of the cost savings". said company spokesperson Sean Callahan. "This saves the hospitals and clinics a lot of money for start up and also provides quality durable medical equipment at a reasonable price."GMG Medical Equipment specializes in the exam tables made by Ritter and Midmark which include the Ritter 204, Ritter 222, Ritter 223, Ritter 104 and the Midmark 104, 604, 622 and 623 models. Some of the more popular exam beds are becoming the electrical models which sit just 18 inches off the ground and are called "barrier free". These low to the ground exam tables are ideal for patients with limited mobility, pediatrics, senior care and others who can easily sit down without needing a step stool. Other US based exam table manufactures are following suit with Brewer and UMF also offering a host of low to the ground power and electric exam bed models.As the medical industry continues to evolve so too does the need for medical professionals to be able to finance and open doctor offices and clinics and do it in the most cost effective way. Used refurbished exam tables are becoming much more popular as a choice for doctors and medical professionals around the county. For more information on exam bed models, options and prices contact Gloria Flores at GMG Medical in California at 858-922-6862 or via email at g1medinfo@gmail.com. See more exam table models and information at www.hospitaldirectmedical.com

