Royalton Barracks / Domestic Assault, Interference with Access to Emergency Services

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 23B2000010

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME:  Trooper S. Collins                           

STATION:  VSP – Royalton                   

CONTACT#: 802-234-9933

 

DATE/TIME: 01-01-2023

INCIDENT LOCATION: Gee Hill Road, Royalton, VT

VIOLATION: Domestic Assault, Interference with access emergency services

 

ACCUSED:  Jeremy Taylor                                          

AGE:  42

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Royalton, VT

 

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.)

AGE: 40

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Royalton, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 01-01-2023 at 1617 hours, Vermont State Police received a report of a family fight at a residence on Gee Hill Road in the town of Royalton (Windsor County), Vermont.

 

Vermont State Police arrived on scene and determined that 42-year-old Jeremy Taylor physically assaulted another household member. Taylor was subsequently arrested for Domestic Assault and Interference with Access to Emergency Services, transported to the Royalton Barracks for processing.

 

Taylor was issued conditions of release and a criminal citation to appear at Vermont Superior Court, Windsor Criminal Division, on 01-03-2023 at 1230 hours.

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

 

