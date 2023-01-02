Attorney Andrew Oringer Joins The Wagner Law Group
Attorney Andrew L. Oringer has joined The Wagner Law Group as a Partner, will head its New York office and serve as its General Counsel.
I am honored and ecstatic that Andrew is joining our firm to continue his long and distinguished career, and I can think of no one more fitting to serve our firm in the role of General Counsel.”BOSTON, MA, USA, January 2, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Marcia S. Wagner, the Managing Director of The Wagner Law Group, nationally recognized as the nation’s leading ERISA and employee benefits law firm, has announced that attorney Andrew L. Oringer has joined the firm as a Partner and will head its New York office. Mr. Oringer will also serve as the firm’s General Counsel. “I have known and admired Drew, a true leader in the world of ERISA, for many years and am honored and ecstatic that he is joining our firm to continue his long and distinguished career. He will also bring his background to the role of General Counsel, and I can think of no one more fitting to serve our firm in that role,” says Ms. Wagner.
— Marcia S. Wagner, Founder and Managing Director
Mr. Oringer’s expertise extends to a broad array of issues relating to ERISA and executive compensation. He advises clients regarding their pension and welfare plans and arrangements, benefits-related tax matters and fiduciary issues arising in connection with the investment of plan assets, and has extensive experience with executive compensation representing employers as well as individual executives. His advice to clients encompasses all aspects of corporate transactions and initial public offerings in which benefits and compensation issues play a central part. He regularly counsels financial institutions and plan fiduciaries regarding investments, and has been instrumental in designing intricate investment structures to address complex ERISA issues. As General Counsel, Mr. Oringer will address a variety of ethical issues impacting our ever-growing law firm.
“I'm excited to be joining WLG in New York, where I will be joining Marcia and other long-time friends and colleagues of unsurpassed ability and judgment regarding all things ERISA and executive compensation,” said Mr. Oringer. “There's virtually nothing in the field that this firm can't do at the highest levels, and I look forward to being a part of what they’ve built.”
Nationally known for his experience with ERISA and matters relating to executive compensation, Mr. Oringer is a frequent speaker and writer on a wide variety of topics. He has been quoted in numerous publications, including The Wall Street Journal, The New York Times, The Financial Times, Crain’s Pensions & Investments, Newsday, USA Today, The Chicago Sun Times and Law360. Mr. Oringer has authored, co-authored or contributed to numerous bar comment letters and reports to regulators, and has testified at the request of Congress and before the Department of Labor.
He is immediate past co-chair of the Employee Benefits and Executive Compensation Committee of the American Bar Association’s Business Section, Emerging Issues Coordinator of the Employee Benefits Committee of the ABA’s Section of Taxation, former co-chair of the Employee Benefits Committee of the Tax Section of the New York State Bar Association and immediate past chair of the NYSBA Committee on Attorney Professionalism (where he spearheaded the revision of New York’s Standards of Civility). Mr. Oringer has been on the advisory boards of a number of leading benefits publications. He is a Fellow of the American College of Employee Benefits Counsel, a Senior Fellow from Practice for the Regulatory Compliance Association and an adjunct professor at Fordham Law School and the Maurice A. Deane Law School at Hofstra University (where he is also the President of the Hofstra Law Alumni Association). He is co-editor of the leading treatise on ERISA fiduciary law, and has authored a chapter in the leading treatise on the taxation of nonqualified deferred compensation.
Mr. Oringer’s expertise has been recognized in prestigious legal directories, including Chambers USA (2005-2022 (repeatedly in Band One in both New York and nationwide listings)); New York Super Lawyers (2006-2022, including repeated listings among New York City’s Top 100 lawyers across all practice areas), where he is on the advisory board; The Best Lawyers in America (2006-2022); and the Practical Law Company’s Labour and Employee Benefits Cross-Border Handbook (2007, 2010-2012). He is also a member of The Legal 500 Hall of Fame.
Prior to joining The Wagner Law Group, Mr. Oringer was partner in the New York offices of several international law firms.
The Wagner Law Group
Established over 25 years ago, The Wagner Law Group continues to be dedicated to the highest standards of integrity, excellence and thought leadership, and is considered to be the nation’s preeminent ERISA and employee benefits law firm. Now with 46 attorneys in 12 offices, it provides unparalleled legal advice to its clients, including large, small and nonprofit corporations as well as individuals and government entities nationwide and in several foreign countries. The firm’s attorneys combine many years of experience in their fields of practice and include those who are AV-rated by Martindale-Hubbell and have been annually named to prestigious Super Lawyers and Best Lawyers® lists. The Wagner Law Group is recognized by U.S. News and World Report as a Tier 1 Best Law Firm in the areas of ERISA and employee benefits, is certified as a woman-owned and operated business by the Women’s Business Enterprise National Council, is listed among the largest woman-owned businesses in Massachusetts by the Boston Business Journal and listed among the top 100 women-led businesses in Massachusetts by the Boston Globe.
