3 Jelenew Tips to help Women Cyclists Achieve their Cycling Goals

EDISON, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, January 2, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As the new year has begun, many cyclists have made new cycling goals and are ready for a year full of adventure and challenges. In order to help women strengthen their cycling training, Jelenew, an American women's professional cycling clothing brand, summarizes and shares the following 3 tips.

Join a Women's Cycling Club

Statistics show that group cyclists travel twice as far as solo riders. Finding the right club is not easy. Most of the clubs on the market are dominated by male members. Due to the physiological differences between men and women, sometimes women cyclists would feel less comfortable or insecure in a group full of men. While there is much debate about the women-only cycling group, it is generally true that women feel safer and more relaxed in a women-friendly enviorment. As a women's cycling clothing brand, Jelenew also puts a lot of consideration into creating a safe community on Strava that can both strenghthen the bond between exisitng women cyclists and as well as encourage more women to hope on bikes. In Jelenew club, riders can meet like-minded women, support each other, share knowledge and encourage and motivate each other. Jelenew will continuously hold events and challenges both online and offline with bountiful rewards and prizes to further give back and build the community.

Wear Proper Clothing

Investing in quality, well-fitting cycling clothing can seem expensive at first glance. But in the long run, it's definitely worth the money. Jelenew's Allure Brushed Long Sleeve Pro Jersey is made of couture-level draping techniques combined with technical fabrics, high-quality fabrics from Italy, the compression of the upper body is strong and just right. Jelenew's carefully selected warp-knitted functional fabric creates a patterned surface which distributes the air on the jersey surface and accelerates air diffusion under high-speed cycling, reducing the pressure difference and lowering resistance, effectively increasing cycling performance.The 4-way stretch fabric with brushed inner side retains warmth and regulates the whole body's microclimate.The spliced side panel is constructed to be the most aerodynamic structure. The superior moisture dispersion properties prevent sweat accumulation and keep you cool even during the hardest training.

Buy bib shorts for women with good support

Bib shorts for women play a vital role in cycling. Jelenew Evolve Y Back Women's bib shorts are made of top Italian fabrics certified by OEKO-TEX® and bluesign® APPROVED and high-end chamois from Elastic Interface® Crossover series, which are suitable for long-distance riding on road and off-road for more than 7 hours. The arched shape of the chamois matches the curves of the female-specific ergonomics, and the soft top layer allows the pad to move with the rider's body while riding, avoiding friction. The chamois density in the core area of the cushion is as high as 130kg/m3, which can significantly improve comfort on bumpy roads. The surface of the chamois is treated with an antimicrobial treatment to prevent odor or microbial build up after long rides. The special channeled structure and the soft and recycled polyamide make the pad moisture-absorbing, quick-drying and environmentally friendly, which greatly improves the long-term cycling experience of women athletes.

Hopefully the above tips will help women cyclists ride faster and achieve their cycling goals in the new year. If you are a beginner cyclist just getting into the fun of pedaling, Jelenew is also a great choice to start your wonderful journey.