St. Johnsbury Barracks / VCOR (x2)

VSP News Release-Incident
CASE#: 23A4000016
TROOPER FULL NAME: Griffin Pearson
STATION: St. Johnsbury Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-748-3111
DATE/TIME: 1/1/23 at approximately 2226 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: 664 Memorial Drive, St. Johnsbury, VT
VIOLATION: Violations of Conditions of Release (x2)
ACCUSED: Wade Whitehouse
AGE: 39
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: St. Johnsbury, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 1/1/23 at approximately 2226 hours, Troopers with the Vermont State Police St. Johnsbury Barracks were conducting an investigation of an abandoned vehicle along US-5 in the area of 664 Memorial Drive, St. Johnsbury, VT. Several individuals seen inside the vehicle exited and fled the scene on foot when Troopers approached. During the investigation, Troopers identified one of the individuals to be Wade Whitehouse (39). Investigation revealed Whitehouse was actively violating court ordered conditions of release (x2). Whitehouse was subsequently taken into custody and transported to the St. Johnsbury Barracks, where he received a citation to appear in Caledonia County Superior Court on 2/6/23 at 0830 hours. Whitehouse was later released to medical staff who transported him to Northern Vermont Regional Hospital (NVRH) for further medical observation.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 2-6-23 @ 0830 hours
COURT: Caledonia County Superior Court Criminal Division
MUG SHOT: Yes
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
