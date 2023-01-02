Audit Advisory for Tuesday, January 03, 2023
Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste, and abuse of public money.
The Auditor of State’s Office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Tuesday, January 03, 2023.
FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY
IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT
MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY
|County
|Audit Entity and Period
|Report Type
|Allen
|Richland Township
Richland Township
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Allen Water District
Allen Water District
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2021
|Financial Audit
|Belmont
|BHC FOX RUN HOSPITAL, INC. DBA FOX RUN CENTER
1/1/2019 TO 12/31/2020
|Compliance Examination
|MED
|Brown
|Scott Township
Scott Township
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Sterling Township
Sterling Township
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Clark
|Southeastern Local School District
Southeastern Local School District
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Clermont
|Goshen Local School District
Goshen Local School District
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Crawford
|City of Galion
City of Galion
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2021
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Crawford Metropolitan Housing Authority
Crawford Metropolitan Housing Authority
4/1/2021 TO 3/31/2022
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Darke
|Jackson Township
Jackson Township
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021
|Financial Audit
|Defiance
|Village of Hicksville
Village of Hicksville
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021
|Financial Audit
|FFR
|Highland Township
Highland Township
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021
|Financial Audit
|Delaware
|Delaware City School District
Delaware City School District
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022
|Financial Audit
|Franklin
|School Employees Retirement System of Ohio
School Employees Retirement System of Ohio
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Grandview Heights City School District
Grandview Heights City School District
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Summit Academy Community School - Columbus
Summit Academy Community School - Columbus
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Fulton
|Village of Lyons
Village of Lyons
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021
|Financial Audit
|Geauga
|Village of South Russell
Village of South Russell
1/1/2019 TO 12/31/2020
|Financial Audit
|Geauga Park District
Geauga Park District
1/1/2019 TO 12/31/2020
|Financial Audit
|Russell Township Park District
Russell Township Park District
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021
|Basic Audit
|Greene
|Wright State University
Wright State University
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Hamilton
|Reading Community City School District
Reading Community City School District
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Northwest Local School District
Northwest Local School District
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022
|Financial Audit
|Unified Purchasing Cooperative of the Ohio River Valley
Unified Purchasing Cooperative of the Ohio River Valley
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022
|Financial Audit
|Sycamore Community City School District
Sycamore Community City School District
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022
|Financial Audit
|Highland
|Village of Greenfield
Village of Greenfield
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2021
|OP&F Examination
|Huron
|Village of Monroeville
Village of Monroeville
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2021
|Financial Audit
|Lake
|Perry Local School District
Perry Local School District
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022
|Financial Audit
|Lorain
|Summit Academy School - Lorain
Summit Academy School - Lorain
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Summit Academy Community School for Alternative Learners of Lorain
Summit Academy Community School for Alternative Learners of Lorain
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Lorain Metropolitan Housing Authority
Lorain Metropolitan Housing Authority
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Marion
|Metropolitan Educational Technology Association
Metropolitan Educational Technology Association
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022
|Financial Audit
|Mercer
|Grand Lake St. Marys Lake Facilities Authority
Grand Lake St. Marys Lake Facilities Authority
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021
|Financial Audit
|Montgomery
|Dayton Regional Hazardous Materials Response Team
Dayton Regional Hazardous Materials Response Team
10/1/2020 TO 9/30/2022
|Basic Audit
|Morrow
|Village of Marengo
Village of Marengo
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021
|Financial Audit
|IPA
FFR
|Paulding
|Village of Payne
Village of Payne
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021
|Financial Audit
|Putnam
|Putnam County Community Improvement Corporation
Putnam County Community Improvement Corporation
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021
|Financial Audit
|Richland
|North Central State College
North Central State College
7/1/2020 TO 6/30/2021
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Sandusky
|Lakota Local School District
Lakota Local School District
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022
|Financial Audit
|Seneca
|Clinton Township
Clinton Township
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Seneca County Soil and Water Conservation District
Seneca County Soil and Water Conservation District
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021
|Financial Audit
|Stark
|Canton Harbor High School
Canton Harbor High School
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Summit Academy Community School for Alternative Learners - Canton
Summit Academy Community School for Alternative Learners - Canton
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Summit
|Summit Academy Akron Elementary School
Summit Academy Akron Elementary School
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Warren
|Mason City School District
Mason City School District
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022
|Financial Audit
|Williams
|Village of West Unity
Village of West Unity
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021
|Financial Audit