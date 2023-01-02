Submit Release
Audit Advisory for Tuesday, January 03, 2023

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste, and abuse of public money.

The Auditor of State’s Office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Tuesday, January 03, 2023.

FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY
IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT
MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY

County Audit Entity and Period Report Type
Allen Richland Township
Richland Township
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Allen Water District
Allen Water District
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2021		 Financial Audit
Belmont BHC FOX RUN HOSPITAL, INC. DBA FOX RUN CENTER
1/1/2019 TO 12/31/2020		 Compliance Examination MED
Brown Scott Township
Scott Township
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Sterling Township
Sterling Township
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Clark Southeastern Local School District
Southeastern Local School District
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022		 Financial Audit IPA
Clermont Goshen Local School District
Goshen Local School District
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022		 Financial Audit IPA
Crawford City of Galion
City of Galion
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2021		 Financial Audit IPA
Crawford Metropolitan Housing Authority
Crawford Metropolitan Housing Authority
4/1/2021 TO 3/31/2022		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Darke Jackson Township
Jackson Township
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021		 Financial Audit
Defiance Village of Hicksville
Village of Hicksville
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021		 Financial Audit FFR
Highland Township
Highland Township
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021		 Financial Audit
Delaware Delaware City School District
Delaware City School District
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022		 Financial Audit
Franklin School Employees Retirement System of Ohio
School Employees Retirement System of Ohio
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022		 Financial Audit IPA
Grandview Heights City School District
Grandview Heights City School District
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022		 Financial Audit IPA
Summit Academy Community School - Columbus
Summit Academy Community School - Columbus
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022		 Financial Audit IPA
Fulton Village of Lyons
Village of Lyons
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021		 Financial Audit
Geauga Village of South Russell
Village of South Russell
1/1/2019 TO 12/31/2020		 Financial Audit
Geauga Park District
Geauga Park District
1/1/2019 TO 12/31/2020		 Financial Audit
Russell Township Park District
Russell Township Park District
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021		 Basic Audit
Greene Wright State University
Wright State University
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022		 Financial Audit IPA
Hamilton Reading Community City School District
Reading Community City School District
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022		 Financial Audit IPA
Northwest Local School District
Northwest Local School District
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022		 Financial Audit
Unified Purchasing Cooperative of the Ohio River Valley
Unified Purchasing Cooperative of the Ohio River Valley
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022		 Financial Audit
Sycamore Community City School District
Sycamore Community City School District
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022		 Financial Audit
Highland Village of Greenfield
Village of Greenfield
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2021		 OP&F Examination
Huron Village of Monroeville
Village of Monroeville
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2021		 Financial Audit
Lake Perry Local School District
Perry Local School District
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022		 Financial Audit
Lorain Summit Academy School - Lorain
Summit Academy School - Lorain
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022		 Financial Audit IPA
Summit Academy Community School for Alternative Learners of Lorain
Summit Academy Community School for Alternative Learners of Lorain
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022		 Financial Audit IPA
Lorain Metropolitan Housing Authority
Lorain Metropolitan Housing Authority
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022		 Financial Audit IPA
Marion Metropolitan Educational Technology Association
Metropolitan Educational Technology Association
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022		 Financial Audit
Mercer Grand Lake St. Marys Lake Facilities Authority
Grand Lake St. Marys Lake Facilities Authority
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021		 Financial Audit
Montgomery Dayton Regional Hazardous Materials Response Team
Dayton Regional Hazardous Materials Response Team
10/1/2020 TO 9/30/2022		 Basic Audit
Morrow Village of Marengo
Village of Marengo
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021		 Financial Audit IPA
FFR
Paulding Village of Payne
Village of Payne
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021		 Financial Audit
Putnam Putnam County Community Improvement Corporation
Putnam County Community Improvement Corporation
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021		 Financial Audit
Richland North Central State College
North Central State College
7/1/2020 TO 6/30/2021		 Financial Audit IPA
Sandusky Lakota Local School District
Lakota Local School District
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022		 Financial Audit
Seneca Clinton Township
Clinton Township
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Seneca County Soil and Water Conservation District
Seneca County Soil and Water Conservation District
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021		 Financial Audit
Stark Canton Harbor High School
Canton Harbor High School
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022		 Financial Audit IPA
Summit Academy Community School for Alternative Learners - Canton
Summit Academy Community School for Alternative Learners - Canton
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022		 Financial Audit IPA
Summit Summit Academy Akron Elementary School
Summit Academy Akron Elementary School
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022		 Financial Audit IPA
Warren Mason City School District
Mason City School District
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022		 Financial Audit
Williams Village of West Unity
Village of West Unity
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021		 Financial Audit

