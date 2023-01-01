23A5000002
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#:23A5000002
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME:Trooper James Gallup
STATION: Derby
CONTACT#:802-334-8881
DATE/TIME: 1/1/23
INCIDENT LOCATION: Westfield
VIOLATION: Domestic Assault
ACCUSED: Jason Belisle
AGE:44
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Westfield, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 1/1/23, at approximately 0124 hours, the State Police received a report of a family fight in the town of Westfield. The Vermont State Police responded to the call and conducted interviews with all parties involved. Based on the evidence collected, probable cause was found to arrest Jason Belisle for the crime of Domestic Assault. Belisle was transported to the Derby barracks.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE: 1/2/23
COURT: Orleans
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.