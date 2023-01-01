VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#:23A5000002

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME:Trooper James Gallup

STATION: Derby

CONTACT#:802-334-8881

DATE/TIME: 1/1/23

INCIDENT LOCATION: Westfield

VIOLATION: Domestic Assault

ACCUSED: Jason Belisle

AGE:44

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Westfield, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 1/1/23, at approximately 0124 hours, the State Police received a report of a family fight in the town of Westfield. The Vermont State Police responded to the call and conducted interviews with all parties involved. Based on the evidence collected, probable cause was found to arrest Jason Belisle for the crime of Domestic Assault. Belisle was transported to the Derby barracks.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE: 1/2/23

COURT: Orleans

