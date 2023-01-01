Submit Release
STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#:23A5000002

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME:Trooper James Gallup                             

STATION: Derby                     

CONTACT#:802-334-8881

 

DATE/TIME: 1/1/23

INCIDENT LOCATION: Westfield

VIOLATION: Domestic Assault

 

ACCUSED:  Jason Belisle                                              

AGE:44

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Westfield, VT

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 1/1/23, at approximately 0124 hours, the State Police received a report of a family fight in the town of Westfield. The Vermont State Police responded to the call and conducted interviews with all parties involved. Based on the evidence collected, probable cause was found to arrest Jason Belisle for the crime of Domestic Assault. Belisle was transported to the Derby barracks.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE: 1/2/23           

COURT: Orleans

LODGED - LOCATION:     

MUG SHOT:

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

