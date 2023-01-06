Moodle Development Book Price Slashed
Mukudu Publishing is slashing the price of its flagship book "Introduction to Moodle 3.9+ Plugin Development" at all outlets.TELFORD, SHROPSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, January 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mukudu Publishing, the publishing arm of Mukudu Ltd, is slashing the price of its flagship book "Introduction to Moodle 3.9+ Plugin Development" originally published in April 2021 at all outlets.
The book is described as "a comprehensive introduction to plugin development for Moodle, the world's leading learning environment, for PHP developers" includes high-level descriptions of the common APIs, explores common plugin requirements and has examples of developing 10 different plugins. It is currently widely available as an e-book from most major e-book retailers and the print version is available on Amazon sites that offer print-on-demand services including North America and Europe.
Despite the November release of a new long-term support version of Moodle, version 4.1, Benjamin Ellis, Mukudu's managing director, points out that most of what is covered in the book is still relevant and adds that since version 3.9's long-term support ends at the same time as 4.1's general support in November 2023, there will be many installations still running on version 3 and will be for a while. Currently, there are no plans to release a later edition of the book for Moodle 4.
However, recognising that there will be some perception that the contents may slightly be out of date, the print book is being competitively priced at US$12.99 with the e-book set at US$7.99 from retailers and US$5.99 if bought directly via https://mukudu.net/publishing/m39plugindevelopment/.
About Moodle: Powering hundreds of thousands of learning environments globally, Modular Object-Oriented Dynamic Learning Environment, aka Moodle, is used by institutions and organisations across both academic and enterprise areas making it arguably the world’s most widely used learning platform. It is built by the Moodle project which is led and coordinated by Moodle HQ, which is financially supported by a network of over 80 Moodle Partner service companies worldwide. Because it is open-source, Moodle can be customised in any way and tailored to organisational needs. Its modular setup and interoperable design allow developers to create PHP plugins and integrate external applications to achieve specific functionalities. https://moodle.org/.
About Mukudu Ltd: Mukudu Ltd is a 10-year-old UK-based company specialising in open-source educational technologies such as single sign-on and content production, distribution and management and specialising in online learning environments, particularly Moodle. The publishing arm was established over a year ago and is involved in publishing both technical books and online courses. https://mukudu.net.
