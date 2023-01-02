"Free with strings" Moodle Development Course
Mukudu Publishing has announced the extension of the 10th Anniversary “Free with strings” Moodle plugin development course offer until the end of January 2023.TELFORD, SHROPSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, January 2, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mukudu Publishing, the publishing arm of Mukudu Ltd, is proud to announce the extension of the 10th Anniversary "Free with strings" Moodle plugin development course offer until the end of January 2023.
The online course "Moodle Plugin Development By Example" released in March 2022, is aimed at giving PHP developers a comprehensive introduction to developing plugins for the Moodle virtual learning environment, arguably the world’s most widely used e-learning platform.
According to Mr Benjamin Ellis, Mukudu's managing director, outside of the academic institutions, the general shortage of experienced Moodle developers means they can expect to be paid more than standard PHP developers, sometimes up to 30% more. Research released by researchandmarkets.com projected that the online education and training sectors are to reach US$350 Billion by 2025. With that, the demand for customisations and integrations of learning platforms and the developers to implement the solutions can be expected to explode.
The "strings" part of the offer is that in return for 3 months of free access to the 12 hour long lessons, the user commits to starting the course soon after sign-up and to provide feedback, which can be anonymous, on the whole course after completion. Mukudu reserves the right to publicise the feedback.
The birthday offer is at https://mukudu.podia.com/moodle-plugin-development-by-example?coupon=10THBDAYEXT and details of the course are on the company's website at https://mukudu.net/publishing/moopluginsbyexample/.
About Moodle: Powering hundreds of thousands of learning environments globally, Modular Object-Oriented Dynamic Learning Environment, aka Moodle, is used by institutions and organisations across both academic and enterprise areas making it arguably the world’s most widely used learning platform. It is built by the Moodle project which is led and coordinated by Moodle HQ, which is financially supported by a network of over 80 Moodle Partner service companies worldwide. Because it is open-source, Moodle can be customised in any way and tailored to organisational needs. Its modular setup and interoperable design allow developers to create PHP plugins and integrate external applications to achieve specific functionalities. https://moodle.org/.
About Mukudu Ltd: Mukudu Ltd is a 10-year-old UK-based company specialising in open-source educational technologies such as single sign-on and content production, distribution and management and specialising in online learning environments, particularly Moodle. The publishing arm was established over a year ago and is involved in publishing both technical books and online courses. https://mukudu.net.
