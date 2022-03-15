New Moodle plugin development online course released
The course is aimed at giving PHP developers a comprehensive introduction to developing plugins for one of the world’s most popular e-learning environments.TELFORD, SHROPSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, March 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mukudu Publishing, the publishing arm of Mukudu Ltd, is pleased to announce the release of the online course “Moodle Plugin Development By Example” aimed at giving PHP developers a comprehensive introduction to developing plugins for the Moodle virtual learning environment, arguably the world’s most widely used e-learning platform.
The COVID-19 pandemic has caused a sudden widening of the adoption of online learning for both the academic and training sectors and is expected to persist post-pandemic in many parts of the globe. Even before the pandemic, research released by researchandmarkets.com projected that the online education and training sectors are to reach US$350 Billion by 2025. Whilst the sector is likely to be dominated by the US and China, the growth will be global, particularly in developing nations. With that, the demand for customisations and integrations of platforms and the developers to implement the solutions can be expected to explode.
Benjamin Ellis, Mukudu's managing director explains that he expects that Moodle's open-source model will ensure that it remains one of the leading environments. The 12 hours, 12 lessons course will enable PHP developers to take advantage of this expected growth. Additionally, in recognition that developer pay varies across the world, developers in “developing” countries can claim regional discounts with sub-Saharan developers enjoying a nearly 70% discount.
According to Mr Ellis, outside of the academic institutions, the general shortage of experienced Moodle developers means they can expect to be paid more than standard PHP developers, sometimes up to 30% more.
Detailed and discount information can be found at https://mukudu.net/publishing/moopluginsbyexample/.
About Moodle: Powering hundreds of thousands of learning environments globally, Modular Object-Oriented Dynamic Learning Environment, aka Moodle, is used by institutions and organisations across both academic and enterprise areas making it arguably the world’s most widely used learning platform. It is built by the Moodle project which is led and coordinated by Moodle HQ, which is financially supported by a network of over 80 Moodle Partner service companies worldwide. Because it is open-source, Moodle can be customised in any way and tailored to organisational needs. Its modular set-up and interoperable design allow developers to create PHP plugins and integrate external applications to achieve specific functionalities. https://moodle.org/.
About Mukudu Ltd: Mukudu Ltd is a 9-year-old UK based company specialising in open source educational technologies such as single sign-on and content production, distribution and management and specialising in learning environments, particularly Moodle. The publishing arm was established over a year ago and is involved in publishing both technical books and online courses. https://mukudu.net.
Benjamin Ellis
Mukudu Ltd
+44 7554853617
info@mukudu.net
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn