Burglary (Request for Information) / Royalton Barracks / 23B2000002

CASE#: 23B2000002

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Cpl. Hunt

STATION: Royalton

CONTACT#: 802-234-9933

DATE/TIME: 01-01-23 / 0327 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Barnard General Store, 6134 Route 12, Barnard, VT

VIOLATION: Burglary

ACCUSED: UNK





VICTIM: Barnard General Store

AGE:

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 01-01-23, at approximately 0327 hours, State Police were dispatched to the Barnard General Store, located in Barnard, VT for an alarm activation. Upon arrival it was discovered that someone forcibly entered the establishment. Items taken from the store included cigarettes, wine, and other items. Anyone with information is asked to contact State Police.

