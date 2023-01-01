Burglary (Request for Information) / Royalton Barracks / 23B2000002
CASE#: 23B2000002
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Cpl. Hunt
STATION: Royalton
CONTACT#: 802-234-9933
DATE/TIME: 01-01-23 / 0327 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Barnard General Store, 6134 Route 12, Barnard, VT
VIOLATION: Burglary
ACCUSED: UNK
VICTIM: Barnard General Store
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 01-01-23, at approximately 0327 hours, State Police were dispatched to the Barnard General Store, located in Barnard, VT for an alarm activation. Upon arrival it was discovered that someone forcibly entered the establishment. Items taken from the store included cigarettes, wine, and other items. Anyone with information is asked to contact State Police.
