Submit Release
News Search

There were 220 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 329,351 in the last 365 days.

Burglary (Request for Information) / Royalton Barracks / 23B2000002

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 23B2000002

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME:  Cpl. Hunt                           

STATION: Royalton                     

CONTACT#: 802-234-9933

 

DATE/TIME: 01-01-23 / 0327 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Barnard General Store, 6134 Route 12, Barnard, VT

VIOLATION: Burglary

 

ACCUSED: UNK                                           

AGE:

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:

 

VICTIM: Barnard General Store

AGE:

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On 01-01-23, at approximately 0327 hours, State Police were dispatched to the Barnard General Store, located in Barnard, VT for an alarm activation.  Upon arrival it was discovered that someone forcibly entered the establishment.  Items taken from the store included cigarettes, wine, and other items.  Anyone with information is asked to contact State Police. 

 

 

COURT ACTION: Y N

COURT DATE/TIME:            

COURT:

LODGED - LOCATION:     

BAIL:

MUG SHOT: INCLUDE IMAGE or INDICATE NOT AVAILABLE

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

Corporal Christian Hunt & K9 Loki

Vermont State Police

Troop B: Royalton Barracks

(802)234-9933

Christian.Hunt@Vermont.Gov

 

You just read:

Burglary (Request for Information) / Royalton Barracks / 23B2000002

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.