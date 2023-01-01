Derrick Whitehead brings a 3-step novel idea of growing wealth through corporate business funding

Economic Masonry is a company by Derrick Whitehead, a serial entrepreneur, and international speaker.

BLOOMINGTON, MINNESOTA, UNITED STATES, January 1, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Alpha Incorporated Economic Masonry was started 27 years ago. The idea of starting this business came to life after Derrick Whitehead, the company's CEO, began exploring the secret of how the rich get rich. He realized that "85% of the people should have this secret knowledge." That is why he started teaching money-making secrets to companies and individuals. Now he is a renowned international speaker, author, entrepreneur & creator of numerous stunningly profitable companies and business programs. Economic Masonry is one of those successful ventures.

The core idea of Economic Masonry is based on changing the perspective of people toward money. Derrick doesn't want people to work for money but wants the money to work for them instead. Rather than working round the clock for a 9 to 5 job, he suggests a better way to be rich. Here is the three-step process that Derrick introduced in Economic Masonry.

1. Get Funding in the Form of Corporate Credit

2. Invest it Properly in Real Estate or a Profitable Business

3. Sit Back, Relax And Watch the Income Grow

In the first step, the company teaches individuals a simple secret that can quickly and easily get them from $200,000 to $1M from their bank. In the second step, the company shows them the proper way to invest this money so they can quickly and rapidly grow their empire of wealth. Finally, these businessmen are paid a minimum of $5,000 every month to enjoy comfort, fun, and financial freedom. Irrespective of age, gender, background, and occupation, "The best part (of this business)," Derrick claims, is that "anyone can do this." He also offers personal one-to-one consultations to help individuals apply this formula to their growth.

Thousands of people have changed their life by opting into the process suggested by Economic Masonry. Derrick has "worked with Fortune 500 companies to grow sales by finding overlooked opportunities.” Currently, the company manages no less than a $20B portfolio of multifamily properties and privately held companies, along with taking companies public

More information about this clever new way of growing wealth through corporate business funding is available at: www.economicmasonry.com/home-page

About Alpha Incorporated EconomicMasonry:

Alpha Incorporated EconomicMasonry has been operational for the last 27 years. Derrick Whitehead, the founder of the company, has suggested a clever and fastest way for its customers to get rich. Currently, he is managing billions of dollars of portfolios of different companies. Anyone can adopt this process to become rich with less effort and time.