Submit Release
News Search

There were 291 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 329,318 in the last 365 days.

Suspects and Vehicle Sought in an Armed Robbery (Gun) Offense: 1300 Block of 18th Street, Northwest

(Washington, DC) – Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Second District seek the public’s assistance in locating suspects and a vehicle in reference to an Armed Robbery (Gun) offense that occurred on Thursday, December 29, 2022, in the 1300 block of 18th Street, Northwest.

 

At approximately 2:08 am, three suspects, in a vehicle, approached the victims at the listed location. The suspects exited the vehicle, brandished handguns, and demanded the victim’s property. The victims did not comply and the suspects assaulted the victims. The suspects took the property and then fled the scene in a vehicle.

 

One of the victim’s credit cards was later used at an establishment. A person of interest and the suspect vehicle were captured by surveillance cameras and can be seen in the photos below:

Anyone who can identify this individual/vehicle or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.

 

###

You just read:

Suspects and Vehicle Sought in an Armed Robbery (Gun) Offense: 1300 Block of 18th Street, Northwest

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.