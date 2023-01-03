Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,126 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 330,550 in the last 365 days.

Federal League Considers New Fall Football Loop

Intends To Compete With NFL

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, January 3, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Federal League, Inc., which is in the process of developing a baseball league to operate as an alternative to Major League Baseball, is preparing to unveil its plans for a new football league that will compete with the NFL.

The NFL has not had a direct competitor since the World Football League debuted in 1974. Federal League officials believe that the timing is right for a serious challenger to step forward.

While it is expected that there will be no shortage of skeptics, the league points to the naysaying that met the announcements of the formation of the American Football League in 1959. The AFL began play in 1960 and within five years was competing on an equal footing with the older, established, NFL.

"There exists no shortage of qualified players, suitable playing facilities, or interested fans," a league spokesperson said. "We intend to create 12 teams that could be ready to begin play in the fall of 2024."

The preliminary information provided by the league indicates a proposed 14 game schedule that begins in October with the playoffs concluding the week after Super Bowl.

"We are of the opinion that there will be a strong post-Super Bowl desire for more football that will draw a lot of interest in our Championship Game if it is played in the week following," the spokesperson indicated.

Federal League Inc. intends to offer the proposed league's broadcasting rights to streaming services such as Netflix as opposed to the traditional outlets.

"We feel very strongly that live sports events will be a key feature for the future success of Netflix or its strongest competitors," the spokesperson said.

Federal League Inc. has previously developed professional and semi-professional leagues in various sports and has a 30 year successful track record of consulting with, and managing, existing leagues.

Jamie Siragusa
Federal League, Inc.
+ 19544278680
email us here

You just read:

Federal League Considers New Fall Football Loop

Distribution channels: Sports, Fitness & Recreation


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.