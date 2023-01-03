Federal League Considers New Fall Football Loop

Intends To Compete With NFL

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, January 3, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Federal League, Inc., which is in the process of developing a baseball league to operate as an alternative to Major League Baseball, is preparing to unveil its plans for a new football league that will compete with the NFL.

The NFL has not had a direct competitor since the World Football League debuted in 1974. Federal League officials believe that the timing is right for a serious challenger to step forward.

While it is expected that there will be no shortage of skeptics, the league points to the naysaying that met the announcements of the formation of the American Football League in 1959. The AFL began play in 1960 and within five years was competing on an equal footing with the older, established, NFL.

"There exists no shortage of qualified players, suitable playing facilities, or interested fans," a league spokesperson said. "We intend to create 12 teams that could be ready to begin play in the fall of 2024."

The preliminary information provided by the league indicates a proposed 14 game schedule that begins in October with the playoffs concluding the week after Super Bowl.

"We are of the opinion that there will be a strong post-Super Bowl desire for more football that will draw a lot of interest in our Championship Game if it is played in the week following," the spokesperson indicated.

Federal League Inc. intends to offer the proposed league's broadcasting rights to streaming services such as Netflix as opposed to the traditional outlets.

"We feel very strongly that live sports events will be a key feature for the future success of Netflix or its strongest competitors," the spokesperson said.

Federal League Inc. has previously developed professional and semi-professional leagues in various sports and has a 30 year successful track record of consulting with, and managing, existing leagues.