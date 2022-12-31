Existential Threat Intends To Make Waves In 2023

Not Your Average Indie/Punk/Folk Band

POMPANO BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, December 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Formed, almost by chance, in 2022, Existential Threat is heading into 2023 with three sharp singles under its belt and a new EP on the way.

The trio released its debut single "Summer of Hate" b/w "Good Times Gone" in July and began building a following despite the lack of any mainstream airplay. Two months later, the ambitious group released their second single "You Should Know Better" b/w "Groovy" amid accolades hailing them as the best new group of the year.

In November, Existential Threat released their third single, the anthemic "I Know Who I Am" b/w "(Let's Talk At) Last" and began making an impact on the Indie charts despite a marketing budget described by the band as "near zero."

The trio which consists of lead singer and bass player Kid Confusion, guitarist Duke (Of Earl) Duncan, and drummer Clyde X. Pression is planning a February release of an as yet untitled five song EP.

"It is a slightly new direction for us," Duncan said in a telephone interview. "Unlike most contemporary bands we aren't content to keep doing the same thing, over and over."

"One of the songs on the EP is called "North Atlantic" and it sounds very different from anything we have recorded before," Duncan continued. "It still manages to sound like us, though, as it isn't experimental. It's just a bit of a new style. It works."

Existential Threat plans to spend the first few weeks of 2023 finishing their new release before heading out on the road for some live dates.

The band, which bills itself as "Existential Threat-the band that promises nothing and delivers," displays an unusually fine sense of humor when interacting with their fans (or detractors) on social media.

"We believe that it is important not to take yourself too seriously," Duncan offered. "While we think we have something important to say, we realize, too, that we are in the field of entertainment."