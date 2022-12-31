New Pro Baseball League To Debut In 2024

Promises "Baseball-The Way It Used To Be"

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, December 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Federal League Baseball is unveiling its plans to organize a new, coast to coast, professional baseball league that will feature 12 teams in major markets. The league, which will not be intended to serve as a developmental league, will seek to sign top talent at competitive salaries and play a more traditional style of baseball than is currently being employed by MLB.

Currently, the league is negotiating with potential broadcast partners that will televise and stream all league games.

Federal League will also seek to raise, through private investment, sufficient capital to build as many as eight new ballparks for targeted cities that do not have a suitable ballpark available.

Revenue will be generated, primarily, through national, regional, and local broadcast rights contracts, and player payroll will be reflective of that. Player salaries are expected to average approximately $100,000 per player, with an expected league minimum of $75,000.

A significant percentage of revenue generated by ticket sales will be used to pay all league personnel, players, coaches, and staff, bonuses.

Additionally, a championship bonus, approximately equal to the league's average salary, will be paid to every member of the team that wins the league title each year.

In effect, players and, to a somewhat lesser extent, all league employees will be partners in the league's success.

Most importantly, the league will treat its fans, and the game itself, with the utmost respect.

Federal League Baseball will be dedicated to playing a high level of professional baseball that is free from the gimmicks, scandals, and high prices that are imposed on fans by the monopolistic and short sighted policies of Major League Baseball.

The Plan: Federal League Baseball will begin play as soon as April, 2024 with 12 teams in major markets in a two division (East/West) format. The season will be comprised of a 138 game schedule per team (18 games vs. each divisional opponent and 8 games against each team from the opposite division), with teams playing six games per week. A best of seven Championship Series, featuring the two division winners will be played during the first week of October. The league will host an All-Star Game that will take place in either the last week of July or the first week of August.

The Players: Federal League Baseball will pursue signing distinguished college players, AAA and AA players that are not projected to be added to their organization's 40 man roster, former Major League players that might want an alternative to signing a minor league contract prior to Spring Training, and players from foreign leagues that desire an opportunity to play in a high quality league in North America.

The Game: Federal League Baseball will feature the game presented in a manner that preserves and honors the best traditions of the sport. The league will strive for, and encourage, games to be played to completion in an average of two hours and 30 minutes. This will be achieved by limiting the break between innings to two minutes or less; requiring batters to remain in the batter's box between pitches unless time out is granted by the umpire; requiring pitchers to put the ball in play every 20 seconds. The league will never allow "automatic runners" in extra innings, "automatic intentional walks", or such non-traditional concepts as seven inning double headers. The league will provide for five person umpire crews with one umpire serving as the replay umpire. In the event of a close call, the fifth umpire, positioned in the press box, will immediately review the replay from all available angles and signal to the crew chief, within seconds, if the call should stand or be overturned. There will be virtually no delays in either upholding or amending the call.

The Experience: From the end of World War II (when professional baseball began being televised on a regular basis) until 1976, Major League Baseball games routinely averaged two hours and 30 minutes per game. There is absolutely no reason why baseball cannot still be presented in such a manner.

Federal League Baseball will eliminate the distractions that Major League teams seem to feature. Our focus will be on the field and on the game; played the way it once was.

Our teams will not have dugout dancers, loud, canned music, or predictable sound effects to "entertain" our fans. Our fans, real baseball fans, will be entertained by a faster paced version of the game that they have always loved. And, for the first time in a long time, that love will be returned.

With ticket and concession prices much lower than any in Major League Baseball (and less than in many minor league parks, as well), Federal League Baseball will challenge the prevailing notion of what a day at the ballpark must consist.



Federal League Baseball's version of the game will be affordable and fast paced, without the background distractions that inhibit the conversations that traditionally took place between pitches and innings.

Federal League Baseball strongly believes in presenting fans with an alternative to MLB, at a fair price, one that is not directed by corporate interests, greedy and callous owners and agents, with decisions made by people that respect the history and traditions of the game and not by marketing consultants.

Get Involved: Call 954-427-8680