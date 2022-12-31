Federal League Baseball Holding Tryouts On February 4

South Florida Based League Offers Options For Players Looking For The Best Competition

POMPANO BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, December 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Federal League Baseball, the nation's top showcase league since 1993, is hosting open tryouts for the 2023 season on Saturday, February 4.

The tryouts, which begin at 10:00 a.m., will be held at the Pompano Baseball Complex, located at 1700 NE 8th Street, Pompano Beach, Florida.

All players, aged 18 years of age and older, may attend.

Since its inception in 1993, Federal League Baseball has hosted over 360 former and future professional players. Hundreds more have used their Federal League experience to secure college baseball scholarships.

The 2023 Federal League season will feature a 28 game per team schedule and a best of five playoff series system. Opening Day is scheduled for April 22. League teams will participate in a league sponsored Spring Training beginning on March 25.

Although the tryouts are open, players are encouraged to pre-register at: https://www.federalleague.com/Tryouts.htm

For more information: https://www.federalleague.com/leagueinfo.htm

En Espanol: https://www.federalleague.com/leagueinfo_esp.htm

Who: Baseball players, 18 years old and older.

What: Federal League Baseball Tryouts And Registration

When: Saturday, February 4 at 10:00 a.m.

Where: Pompano Baseball Complex (1700 NE 8th Street)

The Federal League office can be reached at 954-427-8680.

