Visit by Minister in the Prime Minister's Office, Second Minister for Foreign Affairs and Education Dr Maliki Osman to the Federative Republic of Brazil, 1 to 3 January 2023

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Office, Second Minister for Foreign Affairs and Second Minister for Education Dr Maliki Osman will visit the Federative Republic of Brazil from 1 to 3 January 2023 to attend the inauguration ceremony of President-elect Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva.

Minister Maliki will be accompanied by officials from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

31 DECEMBER 2022