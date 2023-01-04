Wealth Coach Xanthea Moore Launches New Agency Teaching Financial Awakening Strategies for 2023

Meet CEO of Biz With Xan Solutions, LLC. New Wealth Coach Leads Houston Follow @bizwithxan for financial tips

USAF Veteran Launches "Brunching Into My Billions" Workshop After Making Six Figures In Less Than a Year With New Business

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, January 4, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- To help individuals achieve financial stability in the new year, Wealth Coach Xanthea Moore launched her new business solution agency, Biz With Xan, LLC. Drawing on over fifteen years of experience in the financial and human resource industry, Moore offers advice and guidance to help clients formulate a plan for economic awakening and long-term success."I've successfully helped over 25 businesses in 2022 secure funding and learn how to structure their business to make money," Moore stated. "I help people make their business model more attractive to potential business partners and clientele."Xanthea Moore is a United States Air Force Veteran who became one of the first airmen to work in their special duty program in 2008. She was responsible for finding financial discrepancies during audits. In 2013, she was awarded an Air Force Commendation Medal for saving the wing over $400,000. Since her retirement in 2016, she's created a platform that combines her governmental training and auditing skills to develop solutions for business owners and startup companies. Her strategies for economic awakening in the new year include tracking your net worth religiously, living below your means, being disciplined with your spending, and giving back."I want to help my clients understand that financial freedom is not always about making money," Moore stated. "Money is merely a tool. Find a cause that you are passionate about and give back generously. Not only will this make you feel good, but it will also help you attract more abundance in your life."Moore is confident that her tools and information can help anyone reach their targets and financial goals. Her services include budgeting advice, investment planning, developing business expansion plans, securing business funding, and more.On January 28, 2023, Biz With Xan Solutions, LLC. will launch its first wealth-building workshop, "Brunching To My Billions." The workshop will include special guest speakers, hors d'oeuvres, free giveaways, and money-making tools that you'll want to use to track your financial progress all year. For more information and to follow these tips, follow @bizwithxan and @wealthcoachxan on social media, and visit www.bizwithxan.com to book your free 20-minute discovery consultation.

