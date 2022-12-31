GoGoGuest Celebrates Being Named in QSR Magazine's Digital Disruptors Of 2022
Jessica Valenzuela, CEO of GoGoGuest emerged as one of 21 digital disruptors recognized by by QSR Magazine among those driving restaurant technology innovation!
We are honored to be in such great company of technology founders and entrepreneurs who are dedicated to the restaurant industry.”SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, December 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- GoGoGuest, a smart CRM and guest engagement platform for the restaurant industry, is honored to be included in QSR magazine’s list of Digital Disruptors for 2022. QSR defines digital disruptors as “the change-makers and innovators laying the blueprint for a more connected restaurant world than ever.”
— Jessica Valenzuela, CEO and Co-Founder of GoGoGuest
GoGoGuest has been helping restaurants succeed by understanding data from restaurant technologies, delivering powerful guest insights and improving revenue performance since 2016.
Jessica Valenzuela, CEO and co-founder of the platform says, “I am honored for our contribution at GoGoGuest to be recognized by QSR Magazine as one of the 21 Digital Disruptors Shaping Restaurants in 2022, a list so well curated that my team at GoGoGuest is intimately familiar with most of the companies mentioned on the list. We are honored to be in such great company of technology founders and entrepreneurs who are dedicated to the restaurant industry.”
Common themes noted by the digital disruptors for the “Next Big Tech Trend” include building a tech stack with easy-to-access data to drive value for both restaurants and customers. There’s no need for a big staff of data analysts for restaurants to use data integrations and services that don’t require much training to use and see success, which also gives restaurants leverage for any economic downturn that may come.
The restaurant industry relied on technology to thrive during the early days of the pandemic. As a result, the industry has an influx of options for single- to multi-unit restaurant locations, all promising the delivery of unified data, personalization, deeper customer analytics and insights, and more efficient operational workflows.
Valenzuela and her team learned from over six years of delivering for restaurant operators that one technology platform cannot solve everything. A restaurateur needs an ecosystem of solutions that work well together to deliver the best guest experience, with a close pulse on what is impacting the bottomline.
This is why GoGoGuest was designed as a technology-agnostic platform. With GoGoGuest, operators can fully leverage their existing payments technology stack in-store or online with deeper, and more guest-centric, data and insights. There is an abundance of use cases that restaurateurs have brought to our doors that we've helped with, such as:
Our Captive Portal Technology that seamlessly works with Cisco Meraki and Unifi networks while seamlessly integrating with cloud POS systems to influence the purchase behavior of guests in fast-casual environments and coffee shops.
Transforming specific spaces in a restaurant into VIP membership areas with specific benefits and subscriptions.
Seamlessly unifying and understanding all guest data from cloud payment platforms in-store and online and other third party sources like loyalty apps in a click of a button.
Making it easy and seamless for a restaurant marketing team to use dynamic segmentations and automations within GoGoGuest, powered by data coming from their guest WiFi, POS, and loyalty programs to continue to enhance each guest profile.
Built in basket-analysis so restaurant marketing and operations teams can align on programs that convert into new visits, repeat visits and revenue growth.
GoGoGuest is a data-centric guest engagement software platform for quick-service and fast-casual restaurant concepts of all sizes. We designed and built our platform for restaurant marketers who want to focus on campaigns and programs that would have the greatest impact in revenue performance, by customer segment. By harnessing the power of data, insights and AI tools, GoGoGuest provides restaurateurs and operators with valuable input that can help them make strategic decisions about their marketing efforts.
