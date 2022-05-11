GoGoGuest Partners with Emma on Platform Integration to Bring Real-Time Email Hyper-Personalization to Restaurants
The GoGoGuest and Emma integration gives restaurants the tools to deliver real-time tailored messages to each and every guest.
We help restaurants to quickly implement a personalization strategy on Emma's email marketing platform in real-time so restaurateurs can make more money.”SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, May 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- GoGoGuest a data, analytics and AI guest personalization subscription platform today announced a new partnership with Emma, a provider of best-in-class email marketing software and services, and a CM Group brand, which allows tech-forward restaurants to go further to delight guests with curated email experiences.
— Jessica Valenzuela, CEO and Co-Founder of GoGoGuest
Restaurant email marketers require a strategic approach to make their campaigns a success: beautiful emails with eye-catching and user-friendly content, along with the right data that allows them to create personalized interactions with individuals based on what they buy, and that also helps to engage new email subscribers. Using a partner like Emma, an email marketing platform that makes it easy for teams of all sizes to create and collaborate on beautiful campaigns, offers users even more capabilities when integrated with a powerful data platform that’s made for the restaurant industry.
GoGoGuest helps restaurants gather, understand and use their data with the power of AI to seamlessly craft personalization strategies that match individual guests’ needs. When paired with Emma, marketers can create campaigns that go beyond the norm with personalized marketing, app syncing, list building and more.
Emma elevates the guest experience with GoGoGuest
GoGoGuest joins all restaurant data into a single platform that informs marketing decisions to empower businesses to succeed by delighting guests. The platform helps with list acquisition and growth from guest WiFi, POS, reservations systems, digital assets and eCommerce to craft unique loyalty programs for brands. The customer data platform also gives closed-loop reporting and insights so brands have a full-picture view of their revenue and where they can scale.
The Emma and GoGoGuest partnership will allow brands to track and measure the actual performance and revenue of each email campaign through conversions, as well as enable restaurants to design curated and hyper-personalized email experiences that enhance guest delight and are aligned with dining experiences in both fast-casual and full-service concepts.
“We help restaurants to quickly implement a personalization strategy on Emma's email marketing platform in real-time so restaurateurs can connect with guests in a meaningful way and make more money", said Jessica Valenzuela, CEO and co-founder of GoGoGuest. “We offer hyper-personalization specific for the restaurant industry, so restaurant brands using Emma can have access to data-driven and personalized emails that reflect their guests preferences and anticipate their needs.”
“The integration connecting GoGoGuest and Emma is a strategic partnership for us because it provides restaurant marketers with even more capabilities to use data to inform their email content and strategy,”said Eric Shekarabi, Partnerships Manager at Emma. “We’re excited to deliver so much shared value across these platforms that will allow so many of our customers to continue to push the limits of data-driven email personalization with the help of an easy-to-use data platform like GoGoGuest.” ”
To find out more about GoGoGuest, how we offer one-click integrations to gather data from restaurant systems you already use, and how we use AI for hyper-targeted email marketing campaigns, visit gogoguest.com.
About Emma
Emma, a CM Group company, is an email marketing platform that makes it easy for teams of all sizes to create and collaborate on beautiful campaigns. Its focus on delivering powerful personalization in an accessible way to ultimately drive more conversions and sales. Emma also allows distributed business or franchised organizations to manage professional email marketing at scale.
About GoGoGuest
GoGoGuest is a data, analytics and hyper-personalization software platform that makes it easy for restaurant teams of all sizes to personalize each and every sales channel to each and every customer. GoGoGuest also allows multi-unit restaurants or franchised organizations to use real-data to personalize their food and beverage offerings at scale.
Sarah Sherman
GoGoGuest
+1 415-326-4562
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other