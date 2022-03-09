GoGoGuest Co-Founder Receives Hospitality Technology’s 2022 Top Women in Restaurant Technology - Rising Star Award
CEO Jessica Valenzuela was honored during the media group’s annual Top Women in Restaurant Technology Awards.
These awards showcase their expertise and talents across a number of fields and highlight the growing influence women are commanding in the tech space. ”SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, March 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Jessica Valenzuela, CEO and Co-Founder of GoGoGuest, a guest intelligence SaaS platform for restaurants, has been named one of 10 Rising Star award recipients during Hospitality Technology’s Top Women in Restaurant Technology Awards. The event was held during the annual Multi-Unit Restaurant Technology Conference (MURTEC) event in Las Vegas.
— Anna Wolfe, Senior Editor for Hospitality Technology
For six years, the Top Women in Restaurant Technology Awards has honored intrepid and innovative women in the restaurant industry for advancing the field. Nominees come from every background and represent restaurants and technology vendors, and can be nominated for one of three award categories; Rising Star, Innovator, and Lifetime Achievement.
“Jessica joins a growing number of influential women constantly working to advance the role of women in the restaurant industry,” Anna Wolfe, Senior Editor for Hospitality Technology, said. “These awards showcase their expertise and talents across a number of fields and highlight the growing influence women are commanding in the tech space. Jessica is one of many women doing amazing things for this industry.”
Valenzuela, who received a Rising Star award, was honored for the impact she’s made on the industry in a short amount of time. Her vision of making powerful data-driven solutions that strengthen guest relationships and improve operational efficiencies is empowering restaurants of all sizes to grow their businesses with accurate and actionable insights.
She says the award is validation for years of time and effort spent building and growing the company.
"I’m honored to receive this award for a job that I’m passionate about, that has kept me excited, motivated, and curious for the past 6 years,” Valenzuela said. “I learn daily from my co-founder, our supporting team, and the restaurants we work with. This award highlights the years of developing, learning, and paying attention to every detail that have allowed us to help restaurants better understand their guests and unlock the power of personalization.”
Mark Harvey, Creative Manager for Edley’s Bar-B-Que, nominated Valenzuela for the award. He says her expertise and experience helped the Nashville-based brand during some of its most difficult days.
“During the early days of the pandemic, Jessica and her team helped us use our customer data to build and implement marketing campaigns that put Edley’s front-and-center,” Harvey explained. “Her expertise gave us the confidence to launch new programs and increase revenue while the industry was still struggling. Thanks to her and her team, we kept delighting guests, even when the doors were closed.”
This year’s winners were honored during an awards program held on March 9, 2022, during the 27th Annual MURTEC in Las Vegas. All honorees will be featured in the Summer issue of Hospitality Technology magazine.
About GoGoGuest
GoGoGuest is an intuitive guest intelligence platform that empowers restaurants to effortlessly strengthen their guest relationships leading to an increase for restaurants of pre-pandemic revenue up to $18M, with over half opening more than 2 new locations during the pandemic.
We are frictionless for restaurants, frictionless for guests
We exist to make data consolidation, knowledge and strong guest relationships easy for restaurants, bars, cafes, food trucks, cloud kitchens, fast casual, and food halls of all sizes by empowering our customers to use value-driven insights for people-based marketing decisions that skyrocket success including menu engineering, personalized email and SMS marketing, and customized loyalty programs. Today, restaurants that personalize guest interactions are growing in spite of challenges. GoGoGuest gives you a 360-degree view of all your guests and suggests the best ways to take action to increase ROI.
About Hospitality Technology
Hospitality Technology is the only media and predictive intelligence resource exclusively dedicated to helping both hotel and restaurant operators better employ technology to improve the performance of their businesses. Since 1997, technology service providers have leveraged HT to connect with hotels and restaurants in meaningful ways to build stronger and more productive business relationships. The HT audience includes key corporate and franchise IT stakeholders across technology, digital, finance, marketing, operations, and senior executives.
Juliet Travis
Lift Off Communications
+1 510-612-9622
juliet@liftoffcommunications.com
Hospitality Technology, Top Women In Tech Award 2022