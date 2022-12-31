Submit Release
News Search

There were 780 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 329,298 in the last 365 days.

Arrest Made in a Homicide: 1700 Block of Capitol Avenue, Northeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Homicide Branch announce an arrest has been made in reference to a homicide that occurred on Friday, December 3, 2021, in the 1700 block of Capitol Avenue, Northeast.

 

At approximately 3:42 pm, members of the Fifth District responded to the listed location for the report of the sounds of gunshots. Upon arrival, members located a juvenile male victim suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and transported the victim to an area hospital in grave condition.

 

On Monday, December 6, 2021, the victim succumbed to their injuries. The decedent has been identified as 17-year-old Larelle Washington, of Northeast, DC.

 

On Friday, December 30, 2022, pursuant to a DC Superior Court custody order, an 18-year-old male, of Southwest, DC, who was a juvenile at the time of the offense, was arrested and charged with Felony Murder.

 

###

 

 

 

You just read:

Arrest Made in a Homicide: 1700 Block of Capitol Avenue, Northeast

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.