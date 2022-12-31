Arrest Made in a Homicide: 1700 Block of Capitol Avenue, Northeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Homicide Branch announce an arrest has been made in reference to a homicide that occurred on Friday, December 3, 2021, in the 1700 block of Capitol Avenue, Northeast.

At approximately 3:42 pm, members of the Fifth District responded to the listed location for the report of the sounds of gunshots. Upon arrival, members located a juvenile male victim suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and transported the victim to an area hospital in grave condition.

On Monday, December 6, 2021, the victim succumbed to their injuries. The decedent has been identified as 17-year-old Larelle Washington, of Northeast, DC.

On Friday, December 30, 2022, pursuant to a DC Superior Court custody order, an 18-year-old male, of Southwest, DC, who was a juvenile at the time of the offense, was arrested and charged with Felony Murder.

