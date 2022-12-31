Submit Release
Traffic Fatality: Unit Block of Grant Circle, Northwest

 

Detectives with the Metropolitan Police Department's Major Crash Investigations Unit are investigating a traffic fatality resulting from a traffic crash that occurred on Tuesday, November 29, 2022, in the Unit block of Grant Circle, Northwest.

 

The preliminary investigation revealed that at approximately 11:50 pm, a 2004 Honda Accord was stopped in the far-right travel lane in the Unit block of Grant Circle, Northwest. A 2014 Dodge 1500 pickup truck was travelling counterclockwise around Grant Circle, Northwest. The Dodge pickup truck collided with the rear of the stopped Honda.  The operators of the Honda and Dodge were transported to local hospitals for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.  A passenger in the Honda was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.  On Friday, December 23, 2022, the victim succumbed to their injuries and was pronounced dead.

 

The decedent has been identified as 41-year-old Cherice Allen of Southeast, DC.

 

Anyone who has knowledge of this incident should call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department’s TEXT TIP LINE at 50411.

