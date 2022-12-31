UPDATE #1 - Derby Barracks / Arrest on Warrant and other charges

UPDATE #1 – 12/30/2022

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 22A5005344/22A5005874

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Aaron Leonard

STATION: Derby

CONTACT#: 802-334-8881

ACCUSED #2: Christina Rollins

AGE: 32

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Newport Center, VT

VIOLATIONS: Accessory after the Fact, Impeding Public Officers, and False Information to Law Enforcement

After continued investigation into this incident, Jake Buck was additionally charged with Escape from Furlough and an additional count of Criminal Threatening after having threatened another individual. Buck appeared in Orleans Criminal Court on 12/27/2022 at 10AM on the below charges and these additional charges.

On 12/30/2022, Troopers cited Buck’s girlfriend, Christina Rollins, age 32 of Newport Center, on charges of Accessory after the Fact, Impeding Public Officers, and False Information to Law Enforcement. These charges stem from her involvement in Buck’s alleged criminal acts in this case. Rollins’ will appear in Orleans Criminal Court on 1/24/2022 at 10AM to answer to these charges.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 1/24/2022 at 10AM

COURT: Orleans Criminal Division

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

VSP News Release-Incident

CASE#: 22A5005344/22A5005874

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Aaron Leonard

STATION: Derby

CONTACT#: 802-334-8881

DATE/TIME: 11/27/2022 at 2234 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: VT Route 105 Newport Center

VIOLATION: Arrest on Warrant, Aggravated Assault x 2, Aggravated Disorderly Conduct, Criminal Threatening, Criminal DLS

ACCUSED: Jake Buck

AGE: 34

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Newport Center, VT

VICTIM: Ashlyn Evans

AGE: 24

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Newport Center, VT

VICTIM: JUVENILE

AGE: 13

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Newport Center, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 11/27/2022 at 2234 hours the Vermont State Police Derby barracks received a report of an attempted assault outside a residence on VT Route 105 in Newport Center. Investigation revealed that Jake Buck had swung a baseball bat twice in the direction of Ashlyn Evans and a Juvenile, both of Newport Center, and narrowly missed hitting both. Buck is also accused of later threatening one of the victims, was observed driving with a criminally suspended license, and previously had disturbed the peace of another individual related to the victims by use of racially charged language. Buck was also the subject of an arrest warrant issued by the Commissioner of the Vermont Department of Corrections for violating conditions of furlough. Multiple attempts to locate Buck in the following weeks by both Vermont State Police and the Orleans County Sheriff’s Department were unsuccessful.

On 12/22/2022 at approximately 1826 hours, while initiating a traffic stop on an unrelated motor vehicle on US Route 5 in Irasburg, a Trooper with the Vermont State Police observed a vehicle stop in front of them and an individual, later identified as Jake Buck, exited the vehicle, and took off on foot into nearby farmland. This vehicle was known to law enforcement as an associate of Buck’s. Buck was tracked through the woods for approximately 2.4 miles where he was taken into custody without incident near a residence on Hodgdon Road in Coventry. VSP was assisted by the Newport Police Department and Orleans County Sheriff’s Department in locating Buck and taking him into custody.

Buck was transported to Northern State Correctional Facility to be held on the DOC arrest warrant and was issued a flash citation to appear on the above charges in Orleans Criminal Court on 12/17/2022 at 10AM.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: Tuesday December 27th 2022 at 10:00AM

COURT: Orleans Criminal Court

LODGED - LOCATION: Northern State Correctional Facility

BAIL: Held Without on DOC Arrest Warrant

MUG SHOT: Attached

Aaron Leonard, Trooper

Vermont State Police – Derby

35 Crawford Road,

Derby, VT 05829

802-334-8881

aaron.leonard@vermont.gov