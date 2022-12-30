Employment Laws Poster Updated for 2023

ILLINOIS, December 30 - Employers reminded to display for employees





SPRINGFIELD - The Illinois Department of Labor (IDOL) today released the 2023 version of the "Your Rights Under Illinois Employment Laws" Poster. Employees in the State are provided with several protections in the workplace. Employers must follow a variety of laws to maintain a safe working environment.





"This poster, which is required to be displayed in the workplace, provides employees with critical information regarding wages, rest and meal breaks, and leave provisions," said Illinois Department of Labor Acting Director Jane Flanagan.



