Employment Laws Poster Updated for 2023

ILLINOIS, December 30 - Employers reminded to display for employees
SPRINGFIELD - The Illinois Department of Labor (IDOL) today released the 2023 version of the "Your Rights Under Illinois Employment Laws" Poster. Employees in the State are provided with several protections in the workplace. Employers must follow a variety of laws to maintain a safe working environment.
"This poster, which is required to be displayed in the workplace, provides employees with critical information regarding wages, rest and meal breaks, and leave provisions," said Illinois Department of Labor Acting Director Jane Flanagan.
The poster is available in English, Polish and Spanish on IDOL's website, along with a summary of posting requirements and full text of each law.
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.