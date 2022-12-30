External merchandise trade statistics for November 2022

MACAU, December 30 - Information from the Statistics and Census Service (DSEC) indicated that total merchandise export amounted to MOP1.40 billion in November 2022, up by 18.1% year-on-year. Value of re-exports (MOP1.20 billion) expanded by 20.0%, of which re-exports of Non-diamond jewellery and Machines, apparatus & parts jumped by 374.7% and 172.2% respectively, while those of Articles for casino and Watches declined by 77.5% and 30.5% respectively. Value of domestic exports (MOP205 million) rose by 7.8%, of which domestic exports of Pharmaceutical products & organic chemicals grew by 31.8% while those of Garments decreased by 29.9%. Meanwhile, total merchandise import went down by 16.7% year-on-year to MOP12.98 billion; imports of Perfumes, Beauty, cosmetic & skincare products and Mobile phones dropped by 56.8%, 55.8% and 34.6% respectively, whereas imports of Gold jewellery and Food & beverages rose by 25.0% and 16.3% respectively. Merchandise trade deficit in November 2022 totalled MOP11.57 billion.

From January to November this year, total value of merchandise export increased by 6.4% year-on-year to MOP12.70 billion, of which value of re-exports (MOP10.84 billion) and domestic exports (MOP1.86 billion) rose by 7.2% and 2.1% respectively. Total value of merchandise import decreased by 8.1% year-on-year to MOP127.95 billion. For the first eleven months of 2022, merchandise trade deficit totalled MOP115.25 billion, down by MOP12.02 billion from MOP127.26 billion a year earlier.

Analysed by destination, merchandise export to Hong Kong (MOP9.74 billion) grew by 15.9% year-on-year from January to November 2022, whereas exports to the USA (MOP577 million) and the EU (MOP160 million) decreased by 10.2% and 7.1% respectively. Exports to mainland China fell by 28.3% year-on-year to MOP1.22 billion, of which exports to the Nine Provinces of the Pan Pearl River Delta (MOP1.06 billion) shrank by 30.6%. Meanwhile, exports to the Belt and Road Countries (MOP449 million) expanded by 65.7%, while exports to the Portuguese-speaking Countries (MOP2 million) tumbled by 74.2%. Exports of Textiles & garments went up by 13.9% year-on-year to MOP1.65 billion while exports of Non-textiles rose by 5.4% to MOP11.05 billion.

By place of origin, merchandise import from the EU (MOP41.97 billion) and mainland China (MOP38.93 billion) in the first eleven months of 2022 decreased by 6.1% and 11.5% respectively year-on-year. In contrast, imports from the Belt and Road Countries (MOP23.62 billion) and the Portuguese-speaking Countries (MOP958 million) increased by 4.9% and 49.0% respectively. Analysed by place of consignment, merchandise import from Hong Kong (MOP107.55 billion) fell by 10.4% year-on-year. Meanwhile, imports from mainland China grew by 7.3% to MOP15.88 billion, with imports from the Nine Provinces of the Pan Pearl River Delta (MOP15.16 billion) rising by 4.8%. Imports of Consumer goods went down by 7.2% to MOP93.03 billion, of which imports of Beauty, cosmetic & skincare products (MOP18.12 billion) and Watches (MOP9.01 billion) dropped by 24.7% and 16.7% respectively; on the other hand, imports of Food & beverages (MOP17.57 billion) rose by 30.2%. Imports of Fuels & lubricants (MOP5.74 billion) went up by 4.9%, whereas imports of Mobile phones (MOP10.28 billion) and Construction materials (MOP2.67 billion) dipped by 37.9% and 1.7% respectively.

External merchandise trade totalled MOP140.64 billion from January to November 2022, down by 6.9% compared with MOP151.13 billion a year earlier.