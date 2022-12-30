Submit Release
Transport and communications statistics for November 2022

MACAU, December 30 - Information from the Statistics and Census Service (DSEC) indicated that licensed motor vehicles in Macao totalled 248,845 as at end-November 2022, up by 0.7% year-on-year; light automobiles (113,940) and heavy motorcycles (107,792) rose by 0.8% and 2.1% respectively. New registration of motor vehicles in November dropped by 5.9% year-on-year to 1,102 (including 245 electric vehicles), with that of light automobiles falling by 14.9% to 423 (142 of them were electric).  From January to November 2022, new registration of motor vehicles went down by 17.5% year-on-year to 9,378. Number of traffic accidents in November decreased by 5.6% year-on-year to 1,014, with 2 persons killed and 381 persons injured. In the first eleven months of 2022, there were 10,301 traffic accidents, which resulted in 7 deaths and 3,672 injuries.

Cross-border vehicular traffic in November increased by 2.7% year-on-year to 384,683 trips, of which light automobile trips (350,460) grew by 3.1%. Meanwhile, gross weight of containerized cargo by land in November grew by 11.1% year-on-year to 3,651 tonnes; cargo passing through the Checkpoint of the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge (3,549 tonnes) took up 97.2% of the total.  From January to November 2022, cross-border vehicular traffic (3,440,476 trips) decreased by 5.3% year-on-year, while gross weight of containerized cargo by land (46,040 tonnes) leapt by 69.1%.

Gross weight of port containerized cargo rose by 4.1% year-on-year to 14,997 tonnes in November; cargo being handled at the Ká-Hó Harbour (9,265 tonnes) swelled by 114.7% whereas that being shipped through the Inner Harbour (5,732 tonnes) declined by 43.2%.  In the first eleven months of 2022, gross weight of port containerized cargo edged down by 0.6% year-on-year to 141,747 tonnes.

Arriving and departing commercial flights totalled 923 trips in November, a growth of 5.6% year-on-year. Gross weight of air cargo decreased by 9.4% year-on-year to 4,689 tonnes in November, of which outward cargo (4,189 tonnes) reduced by 11.1% whereas inward cargo (477 tonnes) increased by 4.8%. From January to November 2022, number of arriving and departing commercial flights fell by 29.4% year-on-year to 8,967 trips, while gross weight of air cargo (47,228 tonnes) went up by 10.2%.

As at the end of November 2022, there were 93,238 fixed-line telephone subscribers, down by 7.2% year-on-year. Number of mobile phone subscribers decreased by 6.1% year-on-year to 1,201,352; prepaid SIM card subscribers (279,915) dropped by 32.6% whereas postpaid subscribers (921,437) rose by 6.5%. Internet subscribers totalled 698,391 as at end-November, an increase of 4.4% year-on-year. The duration of internet usage in November went down by 4.7% year-on-year to 137 million hours, and the total duration in the first eleven months of 2022 grew by 1.3% to 1.54 billion hours.

