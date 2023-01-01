Submit Release
SABESP - MATERIAL FACT - Assign Mr. Andre Salcedo to Sabesp

SãO PAULO, SãO PAULO, BRASIL, December 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – Sabesp (“Company” or “Sabesp”), pursuant to the provisions of Resolution 44 of the Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission (Comissão de Valores Mobiliários - CVM), of August 23, 2021, hereby informs its shareholders and the market in general that, on this date, received from the controlling shareholder the information that, at the request of the transitional government team, the controlling shareholder requested The Brazilian Development Bank (Banco Nacional de Desenvolvimento Econômico e Social – BNDES) to discharge Mr. André Gustavo Salcedo Teixeira Mendes from its attributions on BNDES to act on the position of Chief Executive Officer at Sabesp.

The Company informs that Mr. André Gustavo Salcedo Teixeira Mendes’ nomination and tenure as a Sabesp Manager will depend on the necessary corporate approvals, after the verification of compliance with the applicable legal and regulatory requirements.

The Company will keep the market updated on the progress of the matter within this Material Fact.

